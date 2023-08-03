Home / Cricket / News / BCCI issues media rights tender for domestic, international matches

In 2018, Disney Star retained the BCCI media rights by paying Rs 6,138 crore for the five-year cycle (2018-23)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the tender for media rights for international and domestic matches played in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times.  The tender document is available for purchase until August 25.

BCCI sees the value doubling to Rs 12,000 crore but industry experts believe Rs 10,000 crore is a more realistic estimate.  

Disney Star retained the BCCI media rights by paying Rs 6,138 crore for the five-year cycle (2018–23)  In 2018. In 2018, the battle for media rights was contested between Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), and Reliance Jio. Disney Star, Sony, and Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 will be in contention this time.

Experts told ET that the media rights process is becoming increasingly complex because of the challenges faced by the media industry. Walt Disney's India business sale combined with the Sony-Zee merger delay, could provide disruptions to the media rights auction strategy for India’s bilateral matches.

Viacom18 is seen emerging as a strong contender, eager to make up for missing out on the ICC rights, while Disney Star will also be looking to play on the front foot.

Rajesh Sethi, who has earlier served as head of Ten Sports and NBA India was quoted by ET as saying that since two major broadcasters are in the process of a merger and Disney is seeking a strategic buyer for its India business, the BCCI is not enjoying the best of circumstances at the moment.
 
Due to cricket's strategic value for both the TV and digital businesses, no media organisation can ignore it, he added.

According to a Bloomberg report, the BCCI is courting  Amazon and Google to bid for digital rights. But industry insiders stated the probability of the two tech giants bidding for the India cricket rights is negligible.

