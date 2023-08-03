Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

India batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of Asia Cup 2023. The duo may fail to make it to the India squad for the continental competition, starting August 30.

According to media reports, Shreyas and KL have not fully recovered from their injuries. The Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be announced this week.

"It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup," PTI reported quoting a BCCI source.

KL Rahul's latest fitness update





According to reports, Rahul has already started his keeping drills. However, donning the wicket-keeping gloves for 50 overs with recovering hamstring is too much, considering India's Asia Cup campaign begins early next month.

Why does India need KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper batter for ODI World Cup?

Rahul's fitness is vital in the larger context as he will also bat at the number 4 or 5 spot and is expected to play a significant role in the middle overs.