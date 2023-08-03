Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

|Shreyas Iyer's stats in limited-overs game
|Format
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|ODI
|42
|1631
|113
|46.6
|96.51
|2
|0
|14
|162
|32
|T20I
|49
|1043
|74
|30.68
|135.98
|0
|0
|7
|85
|42
|IPL
|101
|2776
|96
|31.55
|125.38
|0
|0
|19
|237
|99
Though KL Rahul has started keeping, it remains to be seen whether he can don the wicket-keeping gloves for full 50 Overs after recovering from a hamstring injury.BS Web Team New Delhi
|Shreyas Iyer's stats in limited-overs game
|Format
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|ODI
|42
|1631
|113
|46.6
|96.51
|2
|0
|14
|162
|32
|T20I
|49
|1043
|74
|30.68
|135.98
|0
|0
|7
|85
|42
|IPL
|101
|2776
|96
|31.55
|125.38
|0
|0
|19
|237
|99
First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:15 AM IST