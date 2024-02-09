BCCI may announce India squad today; Iyer doubtful for IND vs ENG 3rd Test

The senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will likely announce the squad for the remaining three tests against England on Friday (February 9). The selectors were expected to meet yesterday, but it didn't occur due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, big news has come in over Shreyas Iyer's fitness. According to various media reports, Iyer has suffered back stiffness after the Vizag Test and might miss the third Test in Rajkot.





Check India vs England 3rd Test details and latest news here With Virat Kohli likely to miss the remainder of the series, Iyer's absence could affect India's chances to take the lead in Rajkot. Iyer had a lacklustre outing during the first two Tests, but his expertise in handling spinners always gave India an advantage.

29-year-old Iyer made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests and was guilty of not capitalising on starts.

Iyer's long fitness concerns

Iyer has had back problems for the past 12 months. He missed the start of the Test series against Australia last year. Then, his injury flared up during the 4th Test, forcing him to contemplate surgery to regain fitness.

He also missed the entire IPL 2023 season due to injury and rehabilitation at NCA

He missed most of the cricket season due to the protracted rehabilitation process, and he didn't return until August, just in time for the Asia Cup.

In the two Tests against England, Shreyas Iyer managed to accumulate only 104 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26.KL Rahul is expected to return to India squad and the selectors might pick Sarfaraz Khan in the India squad if Iyer failed to make it. Sarfaraz is also expected to get the debut cap for India after Rajat Patidar's poor show in his debut Test.

