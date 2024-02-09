ICC U19 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia final on February 11 in Benoni

Australia will clash with India in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 on February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Both teams have made it to the final after a nerve-wracking fight in their respective semifinals.

While India recovered from 32-4 while chasing 245 runs, Australia managed to eke out Pakistan by just one wicket. This will be Australia's first ICC Under 19 World Cup final appearance.

Australian players to watch out in U19 World Cup final

Australia’s skipper, Hugh Weibgen, has been their anchor in the tournament. He began the tournament with a brisk 39* from 43, which helped close out a risky chase against Namibia.

A solid 68 from 69 balls assisted Harry Dixon in the second game versus Zimbabwe. He failed to get going in the third game but opened the Super Six with a stroke-filled 120 against England. He hit 15 fours in a knock that saw him bat for over three hours. This hundred laid the foundation for a massive Australian win.

Besides impressing with the bat, Weibgen has been an active captain on the field. He has been smart with his bowling changes and overall leadership.

Indian players to watch out in U19 World Cup final

Musheer Khan has been a revelation for India in the tournament so far. With 334 runs at an impressive strike rate of 103.72, he is the second-highest run-getter in the U19 World Cup 2024. Beyond his batting prowess, Khan has also proved handy with the ball, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 3.01.

India's charismatic captain, Uday Saharan, has been phenomenal with the bat as well. With his 124-ball 81, Saharan not only piped his countryman Musheer to become the highest run-getter in the tournament but also helped India seal a spot in the final for the 9th time.

Saumy Pandey has been hard to keep out of any game in the tournament, with the left-arm spinner bagging at least three wickets in four of the five games so far.



ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 highest run-getter



Top 10 highest wicket-taker in U19 World Cup 2024 Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Kwena Maphaka 6 53.3 321 21 9.71 204 - 3 2 Ubaid Shah 6 54 324 18 12.39 223 1 1 3 Saumy Pandey 6 58.5 353 17 8.47 144 3 - 4 Tazeem Ali 4 37.5 227 14 9.64 135 - 1 5 Tom Straker 5 35.5 215 12 9.25 111 - 1 6 Vishwa Lahiru 5 42.5 257 12 11.08 133 - - 7 Callum Vidler 5 33.1 199 12 10.75 129 2 - 8 Nathan Edwards 5 42.3 255 11 17.82 196 - - 9 Riley Norton 5 36.5 221 11 18.36 202 1 - 10 Sheikh Paevez Jibon 5 50 300 10 17.7 177 1 -

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, India vs Australia final dates and timings

Which teams qualified for the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 final?

India and Australia booked their spots in the Under 19 World Cup 2024 final after winning their respective semifinal fixtures.

When will India U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal take place?

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 semifinal will occur on February 11, 2024.

At what time India vs Australia final in Under 19 World Cup will begin?

The IND U19 vs AUS U19 final will begin at 1:30 PM on February 11, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).