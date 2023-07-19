BCCI to get $230 million share from ICC, PCB fumes at being offered just 5%

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has claimed the biggest chunk as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a revenue share percentage of USD 600 million pool. The rivals Pakistan, on the other hand, received just 5.75 per cent share of the revenue at 334.51 million.

Reportedly, BCCI is expectedly to get the maximum share earning up to a whopping USD 230 million with its 38.5 percent of share in all ICC revenues in the 2024-27 cycle.

After getting a massive share of about USD 230 million in ICC's annual board meeting, BCCI advocated the need for an impetus to the fund and assured that the fund will be utilised to safeguard test cricket and also for the growth and development of women's cricket.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in his letter to state associations, mentioned that beyond our share in the revenue distribution, we have also advocated a substantial portion of funds to be allocated to the ICC's strategic fund.

According to Shah, the fund will foster the growth of the sport, and invest in cricket development in the next media right cycle.

In his letter, Shah also added, "Our strong diplomatic and strategic ties with fellow ICC members have played a vital role in securing this substantial share for India. This is a recognition of the significance of India as a nation in world cricket and underlines the fact that the heart of cricket well and truly beats in India."

Pakistan board expresses displeasure Though the Pakistan Board's share doubled from its amount previously, the PCB expressed strong disagreement with the current system that decides the share of the revenue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement asking for additional information to better understand the rationale behind the allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions of revenue.

Pakistan Board feels that in the absence of relevant information, data, and formulae, such decisions shouldn't be taken in a hurry.

The PCB proposed postponement of the voting process of the revenue model to the next ICC meeting. Other members disagreed with the suggestion prompting the ICC to finalise the model.

Even though PCB showed dissent with the revenue model, it did welcome the fact that PCB will earn more than twice the money it did before, i.e. $34.51 million, in the 2024-27 cycle.

Pakistan confirmed that the schedule for Asia Cup will also be released this week.