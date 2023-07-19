Home / Cricket / News / BCCI to get $230 million share from ICC, PCB fumes at being offered just 5%

BCCI to get $230 million share from ICC, PCB fumes at being offered just 5%

The BCCI will earn USD 230 million with its 38.5 percent of share in ICC's total revenue in the 2024-27 cycle. PCB has expressed displeasure at being offered just 5.75 percent of the overall sum

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Jay Shah, Sourav ganguly

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has claimed the biggest chunk as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a revenue share percentage of USD 600 million pool. The rivals Pakistan, on the other hand, received just 5.75 per cent share of the revenue at 334.51 million.

Reportedly, BCCI is expectedly to get the maximum share earning up to a whopping USD 230 million with its 38.5 percent of share in all ICC revenues in the 2024-27 cycle.

After getting a massive share of about USD 230 million in ICC's annual board meeting, BCCI advocated the need for an impetus to the fund and assured that the fund will be utilised to safeguard test cricket and also for the growth and development of women's cricket.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in his letter to state associations, mentioned that beyond our share in the revenue distribution, we have also advocated a substantial portion of funds to be allocated to the ICC's strategic fund.

According to Shah, the fund will foster the growth of the sport, and invest in cricket development in the next media right cycle.

In his letter, Shah also added, "Our strong diplomatic and strategic ties with fellow ICC members have played a vital role in securing this substantial share for India. This is a recognition of the significance of India as a nation in world cricket and underlines the fact that the heart of cricket well and truly beats in India."

Pakistan board expresses displeasure
Though the Pakistan Board's share doubled from its amount previously, the PCB expressed strong disagreement with the current system that decides the share of the revenue.


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement asking for additional information to better understand the rationale behind the allocation of weightages to each of the criteria and the calculation of the distributions of revenue.

Pakistan Board feels that in the absence of relevant information, data, and formulae, such decisions shouldn't be taken in a hurry.

The PCB proposed postponement of the voting process of the revenue model to the next ICC meeting. Other members disagreed with the suggestion prompting the ICC to finalise the model.

Even though PCB showed dissent with the revenue model, it did welcome the fact that PCB will earn more than twice the money it did before, i.e. $34.51 million, in the 2024-27 cycle.

Pakistan confirmed that the schedule for Asia Cup will also be released this week.

Also Read

BCCI sets Rs 350 crore as base price for Team India sponsorship rights

PCB's Ashraf to push for Pak's WC matches at neutral venues in ICC meeting

ICC Meet: BCCI's revenue share and bilateral ODIs key agenda in Durban

BCCI, ICC reject Pakistan's request to swap venues for World Cup 2023

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

2nd Test preview: Rahane eyes big runs in India vs West Indies 100th Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test: We need to give opportunities to Ishan - Rohit Sharma

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

ODI World Cup: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies to discuss roadmap

More money coming to New American Cricket League, says Anurag Jain

Topics :BCCIBCCI revenueICC meetTest CricketPCB

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story