Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests full schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

The Pakistan cricket team is set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series starting on August 21. This will be the seventh Test series between the two sides, with Pakistan having emerged victorious in all six previous series.



Bangladesh, despite the challenges posed by ongoing civil unrest, hopes to win the series, give its compatriots something to cheer about, and improve its record against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan will aim to extend its lead over Bangladesh and improve its ranking in the World Test Championship. Pakistan is currently in fifth place, with 22 points from five matches.

With a formidable lineup consisting of players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan will be the favourites going into the series. Their home conditions are expected to play to their strengths, particularly with pace and spin-friendly pitches. However, Bangladesh has shown significant improvement in recent times. With a core group of experienced players and some promising young talents, they are a team to watch. The inclusion of key players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim adds depth and experience to the Tigers, making them a potential surprise package.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head



In the head-to-head record, Pakistan is way ahead of Bangladesh, as the latter is yet to register a single Test win over them.



PAK vs BAN head-to-head in Test

Total matches: 13

Pakistan won: 12

Bangladesh won: 0

Draw: 1

Tie: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Squads



Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Huraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi



Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan



Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Match Dates and Timings





Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests dates and timings Matches Day and Date Time Venue 1st Test August 21- August 25 10:30 AM IST Rawalpindi 2nd Test August 30-September 3 10:30 AM IST Karanchi



PAK vs BAN Test Series Full Schedule, Live Timing (IST), Live Streaming in Pakistan

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series begin?



The first match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled from Wednesday, August 21, 2024, to Sunday, August 25, 2024.



What will the match timings of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests be, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?



The Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 A.M., according to Indian Standard Time (IST).



At what time will the live toss take place during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Tests?



The toss of the Test matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at 10 A.M. IST, i.e., 30 minutes before the match begins.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test matches in India?



The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test matches in India?



The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live streamed in India.