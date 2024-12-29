Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts

India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to take 200 Test wickets on Sunday when he scalped Travis Head at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during India vs Australia 4th Test.
While Head has been his 200th wicket, 19-year-old Sam Konstas was his 199th scalp. Mitchell Marsh was Bumrah's 201st wicket in Test cricket history. The India pace spearhead didn't stop at 201 wickets as few moments later he castled Alex Carey (Bumrah's 202nd wicket) to put his team to advantageous position. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
Bumrah was six wickets away from the milestone of 200 wickets before the start of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Bumrah reached the milestone of 200 wickets in his 44th Test match.
Jasprit Bumrah's achievements
- Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
- 4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484
- Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets
- Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets
|Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2018-2024
|3*
|6
|705
|117.3
|27
|320
|22
|6/33
|14.54
|2.72
|32.04
|2
|1
|-
|Anil Kumble
|1999-2007
|3
|6
|926
|154.2
|20
|555
|15
|6/176
|37
|3.59
|61.73
|-
|2
|-
|N Kapil Dev
|1981-1991
|3
|6
|766
|127.4
|34
|287
|14
|5/28
|20.5
|2.24
|54.71
|-
|2
|-
|R Ashwin
|2011-2020
|3
|6
|1105
|184.1
|33
|456
|14
|3/35
|32.57
|2.47
|78.92
|-
|-
|-
|UT Yadav
|2011-2020
|3
|6
|696
|116
|17
|439
|13
|4/70
|33.76
|3.78
|53.53
|1
|-
|-
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1967-1978
|2
|3
|329
|41.1
|5
|139
|12
|6/52
|11.58
|2.53
|27.41
|-
|2
|1
|Z Khan
|2003-2011
|3
|5
|718
|119.4
|17
|420
|12
|4/77
|35
|3.5
|59.83
|2
|-
|-
|RA Jadeja
|2018-2024
|3*
|6
|603
|100.3
|24
|251
|11
|3/78
|22.81
|2.49
|54.81
|-
|-
|-
|AB Agarkar
|1999-2003
|2
|4
|512
|85.2
|17
|267
|10
|3/51
|26.7
|3.12
|51.2
|-
|-
|-
|RJ Shastri
|1985-1991
|2
|4
|564
|94
|28
|211
|9
|4/87
|23.44
|2.24
|62.66
|2
|-
|-
|Mohammed Shami
|2014-2018
|2
|4
|528
|88
|12
|328
|9
|4/138
|36.44
|3.72
|58.66
|1
|-
|-
|L Amarnath
|1948-1948
|2
|3
|512
|64
|7
|209
|8
|4/78
|26.12
|2.44
|64
|1
|-
|-
|NS Yadav
|1981-1985
|2
|3
|592
|98.4
|31
|248
|8
|3/64
|31
|2.51
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Mohammed Siraj
|2020-2024
|2*
|4
|417
|69.3
|15
|222
|7
|3/37
|31.71
|3.19
|59.57
|-
|-
|-
|I Sharma
|2011-2018
|3
|6
|696
|116
|22
|325
|7
|2/40
|46.42
|2.8
|99.42
|-
|-
|-
|BS Bedi
|1977-1978
|1
|2
|249
|31.1
|7
|129
|6
|4/58
|21.5
|3.1
|41.5
|1
|-
|-
|EAS Prasanna
|1967-1978
|2
|3
|416
|52
|11
|178
|6
|6/141
|29.66
|2.56
|69.33
|-
|1
|-
|KD Ghavri
|1977-1981
|2
|4
|386
|-
|8
|186
|6
|2/10
|31
|2.89
|64.33
|-
|-
|-
|MH Mankad
|1948-1948
|2
|3
|704
|88
|10
|316
|6
|4/135
|52.66
|2.69
|117.33
|1
|-
|-
|M Prabhakar
|1991-1991
|1
|2
|270
|45
|7
|122
|5
|4/84
|24.4
|2.71
|54
|1
|-
|-
|DR Doshi
|1981-1981
|1
|2
|444
|74
|23
|142
|5
|3/109
|28.4
|1.91
|88.8
|-
|-
|-
Overall, 31-year-old Bumrah is the 12th Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket
Kapil Dev has been the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, reaching the milestone in his 50th Test.
He took four wickets in the first innings, when Australia scored 474 runs. In reply, India scored 369 runs, conceding a lead of 105 runs.
|Most wickets for India in Tests
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|Anil Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|40850
|6808.2
|1576
|18355
|619
|10/74
|29.65
|2.69
|65.99
|31
|35
|8
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|106
|200
|27246
|4541
|907
|12891
|537
|7/59
|24
|2.83
|50.73
|25
|37
|8
|Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|27740
|4623.2
|1060
|12867
|434
|9/83
|29.64
|2.78
|63.91
|17
|23
|2
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|190
|28580
|4763.2
|871
|13537
|417
|8/84
|32.46
|2.84
|68.53
|16
|25
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2012-2024
|79*
|148
|18371
|3061.5
|727
|7753
|322
|7/42
|24.07
|2.53
|57.05
|13
|15
|3
|Ishant Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|188
|19160
|3193.2
|640
|10078
|311
|7/74
|32.4
|3.15
|61.6
|10
|11
|1
|Zaheer Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|165
|18785
|3130.5
|624
|10247
|311
|7/87
|32.94
|3.27
|60.4
|15
|11
|1
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|118
|21364
|-
|1096
|7637
|266
|7/98
|28.71
|2.14
|80.31
|13
|14
|1
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|58
|97
|15963
|-
|584
|7199
|242
|8/79
|29.74
|2.7
|65.96
|12
|16
|2
|Javagal Srinath
|1991-2002
|67
|121
|15104
|2517.2
|599
|7196
|236
|8/86
|30.49
|2.85
|64
|8
|10
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|2013-2023
|64
|122
|11515
|1919.1
|364
|6346
|229
|6/56
|27.71
|3.3
|50.28
|12
|6
|-
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2018-2024
|44*
|85
|8452
|1408.4
|338
|3896
|201
|6/27
|19.57
|2.76
|42.47
|7
|12
|-
|E Prasanna
|1962-1978
|49
|86
|14353
|-
|602
|5742
|189
|8/76
|30.38
|2.4
|75.94
|17
|10
|2