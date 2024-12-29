Boxing Day Test: Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 200 Test wkts

India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pace bowler to take 200 Test wickets on Sunday when he scalped Travis Head at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during India vs Australia 4th Test.

Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here While Head has been his 200th wicket, 19-year-old Sam Konstas was his 199th scalp. Mitchell Marsh was Bumrah's 201st wicket in Test cricket history. The India pace spearhead didn't stop at 201 wickets as few moments later he castled Alex Carey (Bumrah's 202nd wicket) to put his team to advantageous position.

Jasprit Bumrah's achievements Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets

4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484

Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets

Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10 Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 3* 6 705 117.3 27 320 22 6/33 14.54 2.72 32.04 2 1 - Anil Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 154.2 20 555 15 6/176 37 3.59 61.73 - 2 - N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 127.4 34 287 14 5/28 20.5 2.24 54.71 - 2 - R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 184.1 33 456 14 3/35 32.57 2.47 78.92 - - - UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 116 17 439 13 4/70 33.76 3.78 53.53 1 - - BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 41.1 5 139 12 6/52 11.58 2.53 27.41 - 2 1 Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 119.4 17 420 12 4/77 35 3.5 59.83 2 - - RA Jadeja 2018-2024 3* 6 603 100.3 24 251 11 3/78 22.81 2.49 54.81 - - - AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 85.2 17 267 10 3/51 26.7 3.12 51.2 - - - RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 94 28 211 9 4/87 23.44 2.24 62.66 2 - - Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 88 12 328 9 4/138 36.44 3.72 58.66 1 - - L Amarnath 1948-1948 2 3 512 64 7 209 8 4/78 26.12 2.44 64 1 - - NS Yadav 1981-1985 2 3 592 98.4 31 248 8 3/64 31 2.51 74 - - - Mohammed Siraj 2020-2024 2* 4 417 69.3 15 222 7 3/37 31.71 3.19 59.57 - - - I Sharma 2011-2018 3 6 696 116 22 325 7 2/40 46.42 2.8 99.42 - - - BS Bedi 1977-1978 1 2 249 31.1 7 129 6 4/58 21.5 3.1 41.5 1 - - EAS Prasanna 1967-1978 2 3 416 52 11 178 6 6/141 29.66 2.56 69.33 - 1 - KD Ghavri 1977-1981 2 4 386 - 8 186 6 2/10 31 2.89 64.33 - - - MH Mankad 1948-1948 2 3 704 88 10 316 6 4/135 52.66 2.69 117.33 1 - - M Prabhakar 1991-1991 1 2 270 45 7 122 5 4/84 24.4 2.71 54 1 - - DR Doshi 1981-1981 1 2 444 74 23 142 5 3/109 28.4 1.91 88.8 - - - Bumrah was six wickets away from the milestone of 200 wickets before the start of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Bumrah reached the milestone of 200 wickets in his 44th Test match.

Overall, 31-year-old Bumrah is the 12th Indian bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket

Kapil Dev has been the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, reaching the milestone in his 50th Test.