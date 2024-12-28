IND vs AUS: Reddy's century is a milestone worth celebrating, says Sundar

After two days of trailing behind, team India, with the help of a brilliant 127-run partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy (105 not out) and Washington Sundar (50) for the seventh wicket, finally got some footing in the match as they ended the day on 358 for 9, with all three results still possible. Washington Sundar, who scored a crucial half-century to keep India afloat, addressed the media during the post-day press conference. He hailed Reddy’s brilliant innings under pressure and admitted he now believes the momentum is on the visitors' side.

Harnessing momentum

Sundar conveyed the team’s awareness of the day’s importance, stating that many things had gone right. He believed the team had successfully created momentum and noted that maintaining it into the next day could prove decisive. Sundar was optimistic that their efforts would lead to exciting developments in the game.

The power of the crowd

The massive turnout of over 88,000 fans did not go unnoticed by Sundar, who described their support as an invaluable source of energy. He spoke about the boost the team felt with every cheer and run, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play in front of such an electrifying crowd.

Patience under pressure

Sundar reflected on how the team managed tough spells during the day, attributing their success to patience and clear communication. He explained that the players reminded each other to stay composed, knowing the challenging phase would not last forever. This shared focus allowed them to navigate the pressure and execute their plans effectively.

A century to remember

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy dazzles MCG with maiden Test century Sundar was full of praise for his teammate, who achieved a well-deserved century. He mentioned the collective confidence within the team that this milestone was imminent, given the batter’s determination. Sundar considered it a special moment, celebrating not just the achievement but also the hard work behind it. He expressed his belief that more such milestones were on the horizon for his teammate.

Building crucial partnerships

Sundar emphasised the importance of partnerships in the day’s success. He explained that spending time at the crease was the team’s main focus, as runs would eventually follow. He believed the team’s ability to establish strong partnerships laid a solid foundation for their performance.

Clear goals and execution

Sundar credited the captain and coach for providing the team with a clear sense of direction. He noted that this clarity made it easier for players to focus on their specific roles and contribute effectively. This shared understanding of the plan ensured that every member of the team worked cohesively.

Opportunities for bowlers

Discussing the conditions, Sundar pointed out that the overcast weather and the nature of the pitch offered plenty for the bowlers. He expressed confidence in their ability to exploit these conditions, predicting that disciplined bowling could restrict the opposition to a low total, potentially around 150 runs.

Preparing for the final push

Looking ahead, Sundar expressed confidence in the team’s prospects. He envisioned the possibility of setting a target between 250 and 300 runs, which he felt would make for an exciting final day. With momentum on their side, Sundar believed the team was well-positioned to deliver a thrilling finish.