Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance

India, after two tiresome days in Melbourne, finally secured a day of dominance in the ongoing Test. India started the day with an overnight score of 164 for 5 and added 194 more runs to their total, with the loss of 4 more wickets, to end the day with 358 for 9 on the board. However, the biggest highlight of the day was the maiden ton from 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored an unbeaten 105 runs out of India’s 194 runs on day 3 to help shift the momentum of the match in their favour.

Reddy, who was a surprise pick by India for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He is now the highest run-scorer for India in the series and second overall after Travis Head. In the six innings he has batted in Australia so far, he has amassed 284 runs at an average of 71, which shows he is here to stay. But his journey to international cricket has not been easy and can be termed a roller-coaster ride.

A father's unwavering belief

Reddy’s father, Mutyala, took a life-changing risk when he opted for voluntary retirement from Hindustan Zinc, rejecting a transfer to Udaipur due to its lack of cricketing facilities. He invested his retirement payout in a micro-financing business that ultimately failed, leaving the family in financial distress. Despite criticism from relatives, Mutyala remained steadfast in his belief that his son’s talent would shine through.

As a 12-year-old, Reddy overheard relatives mocking his father’s failed venture. He resolved to redeem his father’s reputation by earning an India call-up, a dream he pursued relentlessly even when the family could afford only one cricket bat a year.

The maiden ton: A tribute to his father

Reddy's maiden Test century, celebrated in Amarendra Bahubali style, was a heartfelt tribute to his father, who watched from the stands. For Reddy, wearing the Indian jersey is only half the dream; the rest will be realised when he wins matches for his country. His ton, a pivotal moment in the ongoing series, reflects the sacrifices and belief of a family that never wavered.

Early struggles and turning points

Reddy’s journey was shaped by critical moments, including being named the best U-16 cricketer by the BCCI and meeting his idol, Virat Kohli, at an awards ceremony. Years later, Kohli’s praise for his Test performance made the moment even more special for Reddy, turning an earlier selfie memory into a shared professional connection.

After a brief stint in India’s Emerging Asia Cup team in 2023, Reddy realised he needed to step up his game. He invested time in intense practice with sidearm specialists, facing 145 km/h deliveries to prepare for international cricket. This rigorous training paid dividends, especially during his IPL debut, where he impressed with his big-hitting abilities.

Support from mentors

Former Andhra Cricket Association head MSK Prasad played a crucial role in shaping Reddy’s career, enrolling him in the association’s academy system. Reddy progressed through the ranks, eventually representing India’s U-19 team. Coach Gautam Gambhir also recognised Reddy’s potential, advocating for his inclusion in the Australian tour after witnessing his performances in a T20 series against Bangladesh.

Silencing the doubters

On Christmas Day, Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Reddy’s place in India’s lineup, sparking debate about team balance. Days later, Reddy’s century silenced critics, with one of his sponsors humorously urging Manjrekar to rethink his words. Reddy’s performance proved he wasn’t just a filler in the team but a valuable asset for India’s future.

The future beckons

Nitish Reddy’s journey from financial struggles to Test heroics is nothing short of inspiring. His story underscores the impact of perseverance, mentorship, and the sacrifices of a family that believed in his talent against all odds. As Reddy continues to shine on the international stage, his father’s dream of seeing respect in the eyes of critics is steadily becoming a reality. (With PTI Inputs)