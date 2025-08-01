Home / Cricket / News / Bumrah not at the Oval: Indian bowlers missing his guidance in 5th Test?

Bumrah not at the Oval: Indian bowlers missing his guidance in 5th Test?

Bumrah was earlier replaced by Prasidh Krishna in India's playing XI for the Oval Test

Bumrah with Krishna ahead of Oval Test
Bumrah with Krishna ahead of Oval Test
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
In a major step on Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was earlier rested for the ongoing England vs India fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy due to workload management, has been released from the squad in between the match early in the day. Bumrah was earlier replaced by Prasidh Krishna in India’s playing XI for the Oval Test.  
Why is Bumrah not playing at the Oval?

After suffering a career-threatening back injury earlier this year against Australia in the fifth and final Test of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was advised to the BCCI by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) that Bumrah’s workload should be managed carefully, as one more major injury to his back could bring his career to a close. Keeping this in mind, it was announced that Bumrah would play just three of the five Tests against England in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He featured in the first, third and fourth matches of the series, completing his quota of three matches. He was reportedly expected to play in the fifth Test as well, but was given rest just before the match, giving his place to Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI.

Why Bumrah’s absence will be a concern for India at the Oval

Despite not playing, Bumrah would have been a great asset to the Indian team as an unofficial bowling coach due to his massive experience. Indian pacers’ start to the Test has not been great so far, as they are leaking runs at an economy rate of over six, while Indian batters struggled to play shots freely. Moreover, the current bowlers such as Akash Deep, Siraj and Krishna have also talked about how Bumrah’s presence and guidance have helped them bowl better in the match, which means Bumrah’s release from the squad—even without playing the match—has been a big blow for the Indian squad at the Oval.

Bumrah’s numbers in 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Despite playing just three matches in the series, Bumrah is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the series behind English skipper Ben Stokes, with 14 wickets to his name in 119.4 overs at an impressive average of just 26. Mohammed Siraj also has 14 wickets to his name, but his average is 41.93, putting him effectively in the number three spot.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

