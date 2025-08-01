Home / Cricket / News / Post-divorce, Chahal opens up on emotional toll and dark moments

Speaking on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Chahal addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his personal life and emphasised that the decision to separate was not sudden

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about his struggles with mental health issues following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, revealing that he was wrongly labelled as a "cheater" and battled suicidal thoughts during the tumultuous period.

Speaking on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Chahal addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his personal life and emphasised that the decision to separate was not sudden but had been under consideration for some time.

"After my divorce, I was called a cheater. But I have never cheated in my life. I'm extremely loyal - probably more than most. For my loved ones, I've always thought from the heart," he said.

The 34-year-old cricketer said he was emotionally distressed following the separation.

"I had suicidal thoughts. I was tired of my life. I would cry for two hours a day, sleep just two hours. This went on for over 40 days. I had anxiety attacks, depression. Only those close to me knew what I was going through," Chahal said.

Chahal also shared that he considered taking a break from cricket, as he found it difficult to focus amid the mental strain.

Reflecting on his marriage, Chahal said the growing professional commitments on both sides played a role in the eventual separation.

"It was going on for a while. We decided we wouldn't go public until we were sure. On social media, we looked like a normal couple, but the issues had started to build up. A relationship requires compromise - if both people are always busy, there's bound to be distance," he added.

Chahal denied rumors that emerged during that period and said the negativity affected him deeply.

"Just because you are seen with someone, people link you up. I have two sisters. I know how to respect women," he said.

The leg-spinner also addressed the viral moment when he wore a T-shirt that read "Be your own sugar daddy" during a court appearance, suggesting it was a symbolic response to events on the other side.

"I didn't want drama, but something happened from the other side. So, I gave my message through the T-shirt. I didn't abuse anyone," he clarified.

Despite the challenges, Chahal said the separation was handled maturely and mutually.

"If things happen between two people, they can still happen peacefully," he said.

Chahal is currently playing county cricket for Northamptonshire. He has taken a six-wicket haul (6/118 in 33.2 overs) in the first innings against Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

