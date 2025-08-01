ENG vs IND 5th Test: Chris Woakes' injury looks bad, reveals Gus Atkinson

England suffered another injury scare after all-rounder Chris Woakes walked off the field on the first day of the fifth and final Test with a suspected shoulder dislocation.
The all-rounder had to leave the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off late in the opening day of the match on Thursday.
Woakes looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with his left arm wrapped in his sweater.
"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," teammate Gus Atkinson said after India reached 204 for 6 at stumps on a rain-affected day.
"It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone." Woakes has bowled 14 overs so far in the ongoing Test, picking up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul, conceding 46 runs.
Woakes' injury has added to the growing list of concerns for England, with the hosts missing the services of several key players, including captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Atkinson picked up two wickets from his 19 overs on the opening day, and seemed confident to take up the responsibility in Woakes' absence.
"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," Atkinson said.
"I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit," he added.
England are leading the five-Test series 2-1.
