England have suffered a major setback in the final Test against India at The Oval, with all-rounder Chris Woakes facing the prospect of missing the remainder of the match due to a suspected shoulder injury.

Although the England team management has yet to issue an official update on Woakes’s condition, his teammate Gus Atkinson told reporters during the post-day press conference that the injury “looks bad” and that Woakes is unlikely to take the field again during the match.

How Woakes got injured The incident occurred late on Day 1 when Woakes sprinted from mid-off to stop a boundary-bound drive from Karun Nair. On the damp Oval outfield, Woakes slipped and landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. He was seen grimacing in pain and clutching his arm, and received immediate medical attention on the field. Later, he was seen with his arm inside his sweater, using it as an improvised sling, before leaving the ground and not returning for the rest of the day. Gus Atkinson reacts to Woakes’s injury Gus Atkinson, who returned to the side for this Test after a long gap, expressed concern for Woakes after play.