ALSO READ: Pant injury update: Will Pant keep wickets on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test? Irish all-rounder Curtis Campher created history on Thursday while playing in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors, as he became the first cricketer in men’s professional cricket to take five wickets on five consecutive balls. Before Campher’s exploits against North-West Warriors, on five different occasions in men’s professional cricket, bowlers had taken 4 wickets on 4 consecutive balls. Campher himself is on the list while playing a T20 International match for Ireland against Netherlands in 2021.

The other four names in the list are Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, who achieved this feat against New Zealand in T20Is back in 2019, and Rashid Khan, who took 4 wickets for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019, also in T20 Internationals. Andre Adams of New Zealand took 4 consecutive wickets for Auckland while playing in New Zealand’s domestic ODI tournament, while Keith Hatchett of Australia achieved this feat playing for Tasmania in first-class cricket.

Although Campher is the first male cricketer to take five consecutive wickets in professional cricket, he is not the first overall, as Zimbabwe women’s all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu also took five wickets in five balls for Zimbabwe U-19 against Eagles Women in the domestic T20 tournament back in 2024. Most wickets on consecutive balls in men’s professional cricket: No. of Consecutive Wickets Player Format Match / Team Year 5 Curtis Campher T20 (Inter-Provincial) Munster Reds vs North-West Warriors 2024 4 Lasith Malinga T20I Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2019 4 Rashid Khan T20I Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 4 Curtis Campher T20I Ireland vs Netherlands 2021 4 Andre Adams List A Auckland vs Northern Districts (NZ Domestic) 2007 4 Keith Hatchett First-Class Tasmania vs South Australia 1971