Pant injury update: Will Pant keep wickets on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test?

As the batting conditions at Lord’s seem to be difficult, Indian cricket team fans have been pondering over the fitness of Rishabh Pant, who suffered an injury on Day 1 of the third Test against England.

Pant got his fingers injured while keeping wickets. He was hit on the thumb while collecting the ball down the leg side, which he half stopped as the ball hit the tip of his fingers. The incident took place in the second session on Day 1 of the England vs India Test at Lord’s.

When the ball hits a keeper on the tip of the fingers, it gets very painful for them. Pant, though, continued to keep wickets after receiving on-field treatment, which halted play for over 10 minutes.

Despite the treatment, Pant looked in visible pain and finally went back to the pavilion. In Pant's absence, India’s reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took over the job and continued till the end of the day's play.

Rishabh Pant index finger injury. Photo: PTI What is the latest on Pant's injury?

In the press conference after the day's play, all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who removed the English openers in the first session, said that he could not provide any additional details on Pant's injury.

ALSO READ: Knew I had to improve my bowling after Australia tour: Nitish Kumar Reddy "To be honest, I just came off the field and I don't know anything about it," Reddy said. "I haven't heard anything, but we will hear more Friday morning (Day 2 of the Lord’s Test) before we go back."

Did BCCI provide any update on Pant's injury?

After Pant got injured, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put out a post on their social media, writing that India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his index finger.

"He is receiving treatment at the moment and is under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence," the social media post added.

What to expect on Day 2 of the England vs India 3rd Test at Lord’s?

With the Lord's wicket offering assistance to bowlers, the Three Lions chose not to go with their famous Bazball approach on Day 1 . And if experts are to be believed, the Lord’s wicket is expected to become more difficult for batters on Day 2 before easing on Day 3.

Ben Stokes injury. Photo: PTI Ben Stokes injury update England’s senior batter Joe Root is just one run away from his 37th century, 14 shy of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51 hundreds in Test cricket. Ben Stokes appeared to be struggling with a groin injury while batting on Day 1, receiving medical attention on the field and noticeably limping between the wickets as he partnered former captain Joe Root at the crease.