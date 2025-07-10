Where is bazball? Siraj asks Root in 2nd session | ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The third Test between England and India at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground began with skipper Ben Stokes winning the toss once again, and this time deciding to bat first under sunny skies. While fans expected another entertaining batting display from the Three Lions, England’s openers Crawley and Duckett greeted them with a slow start in the first session.

Lowest run-rate in a session for ENG in bazball era at home Match Day/Session Run-rate vs IND, Lord's 2025 Day 1, Session 2 2.63 vs NZ, Lord's 2022 Day 3, Session 2 2.72 vs AUS, Leeds 2023 Day 2, Session 1 3.19 vs SA, Manchester 2022 Day 2 Session 2 3.23 vs NZ, Lord's 2022 Day 1, Session 3 3.20 ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Root becomes first batter with 3000 Test runs vs India ‘Bazball’ seemed to take a back seat for Stokes’s men, as the tentative start by was followed by two quick wickets from all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who struck at the perfect moment for the visitors.

'Where is bazball?' Joe Root also found it difficult to find his rhythm, and Mohammed Siraj seized the moment to rattle him mentally by engaging in a brief verbal exchange. After completing his over, the Indian fast bowler walked up to Root in a charged manner, daring him to take the attacking route and stick to the Bazball approach despite the challenging pitch conditions. Root, however, chose not to respond, staying composed and focused on weathering the testing spell. Siraj’s fiery attitude became one of the standout moments of the second session, adding intensity and entertainment to the contest for the fans.

Skipper Gill plays mind games with England batters While the modern day fans would this style of play boring, the old Test cricket fans would have loved to see more of this kind of 'classical' batting nowadays by the Three Lions. Slowest 50s for Joe Root in the bazball era Match balls vs SL, Manchester 2024 108 vs IND, Ranchi 2024 108 vs IND, Lord's 2025* 102 vs WI, Nottingham 2024 91 vs IND, Dharamshala 2024 88 While Ollie Pope and Joe Root continued England’s sluggish approach, it offered Indian skipper Shubman Gill the perfect opportunity to taunt them. With the run rate dipping to just 2.95, Gill’s sledging was caught on stump mic: “No more entertaining cricket, boys, welcome back to boring Test cricket, lads.”While the modern day fans would this style of play boring, the old Test cricket fans would have loved to see more of this kind of 'classical' batting nowadays by the Three Lions.