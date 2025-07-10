England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss at 3 PM IST; Bumrah's return awaits

The legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is set to stage the third Test between England and India, with Day 1 kicking off today. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finely poised at 1-1, both sides come into the clash with plenty at stake and strong momentum. India will take heart from their recent success against England, having won four of the last five Test meetings, including a memorable 151-run triumph at Lord’s in 2021.

The pitch at Lord’s is expected to be a classic green-top, offering plenty of seam and bounce early on, with overcast skies likely to assist swing bowlers. Batting could prove difficult in the opening session, placing a premium on technique and temperament.

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who enters the Test in sublime form following a double century and a hundred in the previous match. Jasprit Bumrah returns fresh and is expected to lead India’s pace attack, while Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round ability could prove crucial as conditions evolve through the game. For England, it is Jofra Archer who will return for to the fray after a long injury spell.

England vs India probable playing 11

India playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes

IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between England captain Ben Stokes and Indian captain Shubman Gill will take place at 3 PM IST.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here