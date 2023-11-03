Confirmed! IPL 2024 auction to take place on December 19 in Dubai

Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024.Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh.
|IPL teams
|Remaining purse
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million)
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million)
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million)
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rs 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)
|Chennai Super Kings have
|Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million)
|*as of November 03