NED vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutch win toss, bat first

Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Netherlands Playing 11: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Netherlands vs Afghanistan TOSS: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NED vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

