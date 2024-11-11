IND vs AUS Tests: Here's why Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Gautam Gambhir

In a dramatic prelude to India's upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, head coach Gautam Gambhir stood unshaken, resolute in his defense of the team, as he fielded questions from the media. With the weight of speculation swirling around, from Rohit Sharma's possible absence in the opening Test in Perth to the struggles of senior players, Gambhir confronted each issue head-on, offering calm, strategic insights into the team's preparation.

But the calm was shattered when former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media, issuing a stinging rebuke to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), urging them to never send Gambhir to another press conference.

It was Gambhir’s first public appearance since India’s humiliating 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand on home soil, and the tension was palpable. With probing questions aimed squarely at the team’s performance, Gambhir stood tall, undaunted, sidestepping each critique with poise and determination. Yet, despite his composure, Manjrekar’s words cut through the air like a dagger, leaving a shadow over Gambhir's steadfast defense of the squad. Gambhir not mincing words in the press conference Speaking about ricky Ponting's comment about Team India and Virat Kohli form recently, Gambhir said "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I have no concerns whatsoever about Virat or Rohit." When asked about young pacers Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur, Gambhir didn't respond well to the questions as he didn't look in the best of moods with the kind of questions being thrown at him at the press conference.