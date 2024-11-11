Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy to become Anaya

Former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar’s daughter shared a reel on Instagram showing the journey of her hormonal replacement surgery. Later, the 23-year-old deleted the post showing her 10-month journey where she shared pics with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and star batter Virat Kohli in the reel.

Sanjay Bangar’s son-turned-daughter changed her name from ‘Aryan’ to ‘Anaya’ after undergoing sex transformation surgery. In the deleted video, she also shared a caption that reads, “Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. From early mornings on the field to facing the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength."

Watch the viral video here:

Anaya Instagram post

Like her father, Anaya is also a left-handed batter who plays for Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket. She has also represented Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire and scored tons of runs.

Anaya has never thought of giving up on her passion and first love, but now she is facing this painful reality. "As a trans woman on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), my body has changed drastically. I’ve been losing the muscle mass, strength, muscle memory, and athletic abilities I once relied on. The game I’ve loved for so long is slipping away from me,” Anaya revealed in her social media post.

Anaya also feels hurt as there is no proper regulation for trans women in cricket. She thinks that she has to give up on cricket not because of lack of drive, but because the system hasn't caught up with the reality of who she is. "My testosterone levels are down to 0.5 nmol, the lowest it can be for an average cisgender woman. Despite this, I still don’t have a place to represent my country or play at a professional level as my authentic self,” Anaya wrote in her Instagram post.

Check out Anaya Bangar Instagram post here:

What is hormone replacement therapy?

Hormone Replacement Therapy or HRT is a medical treatment to relieve symptoms related to hormonal imbalances, especially among individuals experiencing menopause or andropause (male menopause). The menopause results in the decline of natural production of oestrogen and progesterone, leading to symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, night sweats, and vaginal dryness. The process of replacement of these diminishing hormones involves the medical treatment of HRT, helping to reduce symptoms and improve overall quality of life.

HRT may involve oestrogen, progesterone, or a combination of both. Women who undergo a hysterectomy are often prescribed oestrogen therapy only as progesterone is needed for those who need to protect uterine linings from potential cancer risks. However, combined hormone therapy (oestrogen and progesterone) is typically recommended to reduce endometrial cancer risk for women who still have their uterus. The hormones could be administered through different methods such as pills, patches, gels, creams, or even implants that allow flexibility as per individual needs and preferences.

The hormone replacement therapy duration changes as per individual needs and health goals. The symptom relief starts in the next few weeks, however, it can take up to three months to experience full effects. Short-term HRT is often recommended to manage menopausal symptoms that last between one to five years. However, some individuals need longer treatment to recover based on ongoing medical supervision. Healthcare providers decide the length and type of HRT to balance benefits with any potential risks, ensuring safe and effective symptom management tailored to individuals.