Cricket Australia names Bumrah as captain in their 2024 team of the year

Cricket Australia has acknowledged the brilliant season of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as they named him the captain of their 2024 team of the year. Bumrah, who topped the wicket-takers list in 2024 with 71 wickets, is also the overall leader in the 2024 most wicket-takers list with 84 wickets across three formats. His dominance can be understood from the fact that the player with the second-highest number of international wickets in 2024, Wanindu Hasaranga, has only 64 wickets, which is 22 fewer than the table-topping Indian.

Bumrah in 2024

ALSO READ: Year in review: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024 Bumrah led India to their first ICC trophy in 11 years in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June and captained the Indian side against Australia in the first Test of the ongoing 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was named player of the match in India’s historic 295-run victory. If that was not enough, Bumrah, in four Tests in the ongoing series against Australia, has 30 wickets under his belt, which is 10 more than Aussie skipper Pat Cummins’ tally of 20 wickets, making the Indian pacer the top wicket-taker in the series at the moment.

In his relatively short career, Bumrah has already achieved the status of a legend due to his impactful bowling and ability to swing the match in his team’s favour.

Cricket Australia team of the year 2024

Also Read

Apart from Bumrah, his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, England’s Joe Root, and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were also able to find their place in Cricket Australia’s best team of 2024.

Full squad as named by Cricket Australia:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Ben Duckett (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Harry Brook (ENG), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Alex Carey (AUS), Matt Henry (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (Captain) (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Keshav Maharaj (SA)