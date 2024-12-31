Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Year in review: Top 10 highest six-hitters in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who ended 2024 with the record for the most sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:01 AM IST
The year 2024 is ending, and so is all the cricket action of this remarkable calendar year. The aggressive approach to cricket was redefined this season as players preferred going directly into the stands rather than trying to push the ball past the boundary. We saw a record number of sixes being hit this season in all three formats of the game. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 sixes), UAE’s Muhammad Waseem (55 sixes), and West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford (23 sixes) topped the list of highest six-hitters in Tests, T20Is, and ODIs, respectively.
 
Most sixes in Tests in 2024 
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chart for the most sixes in Test cricket in 2024 with an impressive 36 sixes in the longest format. Following him were Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, who smashed 21 sixes, and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and India’s Shubman Gill, both with 18 sixes each. These players showcased their ability to switch between defence and attack, redefining aggression in Test cricket.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
YBK Jaiswal (IND) 15 29 1478 168 36
PHKD Mendis (SL) 9 16 1049 108 21
GD Phillips (NZ) 12 21 495 46 18
Shubman Gill (IND) 12 22 866 88 18
JL Smith (ENG) 9 15 637 63 15
HC Brook (ENG) 12 20 1100 105 14
MJ Santner (NZ) 5 9 264 26 13
RR Pant (IND) 9 17 576 65 13
DG Bedingham (SA) 10 18 540 62 12
TG Southee (NZ) 11 19 186 13 12
 
Most sixes in Tests in 2024 for India 
For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the top two in the list of most sixes, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma following closely. Their contributions were instrumental in India’s Test performances throughout the year.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
YBK Jaiswal 15 29 1478 168 36
Shubman Gill 12 22 866 88 18
Rishabh Pant 9 17 576 65 13
Ravindra Jadeja 12 18 527 42 11
Rohit Sharma 14 26 619 78 11

Most sixes in ODIs in 2024 
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford topped the ODI six-hitting chart in 2024 with 23 sixes in just 7 innings, maintaining an incredible strike rate of 120.05. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed closely with 22 sixes in 11 innings. England’s Liam Livingstone smashed 21 sixes in 8 matches, showcasing his power-hitting prowess. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Canada’s Aaron Johnson rounded off the top five with 20 and 19 sixes, respectively.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
SE Rutherford (WI) 9 7 425 33 23
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 11 11 531 45 22
LS Livingstone (ENG) 8 8 286 15 21
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 14 12 417 25 20
A Johnson (CAN) 15 15 319 38 19
KIC Asalanka (SL) 18 16 605 52 18
E Lewis (WI) 6 6 284 21 17
P Nissanka (SL) 12 12 694 86 17
Saim Ayub (PAK) 9 9 515 59 16
Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 9 337 23 15
 
Most sixes in ODIs in 2024 for India 
India had limited opportunities in ODIs in 2024, but Rohit Sharma led the way with 8 sixes in just 3 matches, striking at an impressive 141.44. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar followed with 3 sixes each, showcasing their all-round abilities. Shivam Dube added 2 sixes, rounding out India’s notable contributions in the ODI format this year.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma 3 3 157 18 8
Axar Patel 3 3 79 6 3
Washington Sundar 3 3 50 3 3
Shivam Dube 3 3 34 2 2
Most sixes in T20Is in 2024 
UAE’s Muhammad Waseem dominated the T20I charts with a staggering 55 sixes in 26 matches, establishing himself as the most destructive batter in the shortest format. Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat followed with 50 sixes in 23 innings, while UAE’s Asif Khan finished third with 45 sixes. Japan’s Kento Kadowaki-Fleming and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Khan rounded out the top five with 43 and 42 sixes, respectively.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 26 26 909 65 55
Babar Hayat (HKG) 23 23 651 31 50
Asif Khan (UAE) 22 22 719 47 45
K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN) 20 20 860 67 43
Faisal Khan (KSA) 22 22 702 72 42
CV Anto (KUW) 24 24 529 35 40
N Pooran (WI) 21 20 464 25 39
AGS Gous (USA) 23 22 692 59 38
R Powell (WI) 23 21 533 30 36
R Sandaruwan (KUW) 26 26 569 47 35
 
Most sixes in T20Is in 2024 for India 
India’s Sanju Samson emerged as the leading six-hitter in T20Is for the country with 31 sixes in 12 innings, averaging an impressive 43.60 and maintaining a strike rate of 180.16. Rohit Sharma followed with 23 sixes in 11 innings, while Suryakumar Yadav added 22 sixes in 17 innings. Young talent Tilak Varma contributed 21 sixes in just 5 innings, highlighting his explosive capabilities. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya rounded out the list with 19 sixes each, showcasing their all-round performances throughout the year.
 
Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s
Sanju Samson 13 12 436 35 31
Rohit Sharma 11 11 378 35 23
Suryakumar Yadav 18 17 429 41 22
Tilak Varma 5 5 306 23 21
Abhishek Sharma 12 11 256 22 19
Hardik Pandya 17 14 352 33 19
 
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

