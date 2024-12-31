Year in review: Top 10 highest six-hitters in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

The year 2024 is ending, and so is all the cricket action of this remarkable calendar year. The aggressive approach to cricket was redefined this season as players preferred going directly into the stands rather than trying to push the ball past the boundary. We saw a record number of sixes being hit this season in all three formats of the game. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 sixes), UAE’s Muhammad Waseem (55 sixes), and West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford (23 sixes) topped the list of highest six-hitters in Tests, T20Is, and ODIs, respectively.

Most sixes in Tests in 2024

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chart for the most sixes in Test cricket in 2024 with an impressive 36 sixes in the longest format. Following him were Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, who smashed 21 sixes, and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and India’s Shubman Gill, both with 18 sixes each. These players showcased their ability to switch between defence and attack, redefining aggression in Test cricket.

Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s YBK Jaiswal (IND) 15 29 1478 168 36 PHKD Mendis (SL) 9 16 1049 108 21 GD Phillips (NZ) 12 21 495 46 18 Shubman Gill (IND) 12 22 866 88 18 JL Smith (ENG) 9 15 637 63 15 HC Brook (ENG) 12 20 1100 105 14 MJ Santner (NZ) 5 9 264 26 13 RR Pant (IND) 9 17 576 65 13 DG Bedingham (SA) 10 18 540 62 12 TG Southee (NZ) 11 19 186 13 12

Most sixes in Tests in 2024 for India

For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the top two in the list of most sixes, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma following closely. Their contributions were instrumental in India’s Test performances throughout the year.

Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s YBK Jaiswal 15 29 1478 168 36 Shubman Gill 12 22 866 88 18 Rishabh Pant 9 17 576 65 13 Ravindra Jadeja 12 18 527 42 11 Rohit Sharma 14 26 619 78 11

Most sixes in ODIs in 2024

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford topped the ODI six-hitting chart in 2024 with 23 sixes in just 7 innings, maintaining an incredible strike rate of 120.05. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed closely with 22 sixes in 11 innings. England’s Liam Livingstone smashed 21 sixes in 8 matches, showcasing his power-hitting prowess. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Canada’s Aaron Johnson rounded off the top five with 20 and 19 sixes, respectively.

Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s SE Rutherford (WI) 9 7 425 33 23 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 11 11 531 45 22 LS Livingstone (ENG) 8 8 286 15 21 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 14 12 417 25 20 A Johnson (CAN) 15 15 319 38 19 KIC Asalanka (SL) 18 16 605 52 18 E Lewis (WI) 6 6 284 21 17 P Nissanka (SL) 12 12 694 86 17 Saim Ayub (PAK) 9 9 515 59 16 Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 9 337 23 15

Most sixes in ODIs in 2024 for India

India had limited opportunities in ODIs in 2024, but Rohit Sharma led the way with 8 sixes in just 3 matches, striking at an impressive 141.44. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar followed with 3 sixes each, showcasing their all-round abilities. Shivam Dube added 2 sixes, rounding out India’s notable contributions in the ODI format this year.

Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s Rohit Sharma 3 3 157 18 8 Axar Patel 3 3 79 6 3 Washington Sundar 3 3 50 3 3 Shivam Dube 3 3 34 2 2

Most sixes in T20Is in 2024

UAE’s Muhammad Waseem dominated the T20I charts with a staggering 55 sixes in 26 matches, establishing himself as the most destructive batter in the shortest format. Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat followed with 50 sixes in 23 innings, while UAE’s Asif Khan finished third with 45 sixes. Japan’s Kento Kadowaki-Fleming and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Khan rounded out the top five with 43 and 42 sixes, respectively.

Player Mat Inns Runs 4s 6s Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 26 26 909 65 55 Babar Hayat (HKG) 23 23 651 31 50 Asif Khan (UAE) 22 22 719 47 45 K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN) 20 20 860 67 43 Faisal Khan (KSA) 22 22 702 72 42 CV Anto (KUW) 24 24 529 35 40 N Pooran (WI) 21 20 464 25 39 AGS Gous (USA) 23 22 692 59 38 R Powell (WI) 23 21 533 30 36 R Sandaruwan (KUW) 26 26 569 47 35

Most sixes in T20Is in 2024 for India

India’s Sanju Samson emerged as the leading six-hitter in T20Is for the country with 31 sixes in 12 innings, averaging an impressive 43.60 and maintaining a strike rate of 180.16. Rohit Sharma followed with 23 sixes in 11 innings, while Suryakumar Yadav added 22 sixes in 17 innings. Young talent Tilak Varma contributed 21 sixes in just 5 innings, highlighting his explosive capabilities. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya rounded out the list with 19 sixes each, showcasing their all-round performances throughout the year.