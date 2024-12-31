WTC 2025 full schedule: IND, AUS, SL chances for WTC final qualification

India’s crushing 184-run loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test may have dampened spirits, but the road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final is still open—albeit narrow. With one Test left in the series, India’s destiny hinges on a crucial win in Sydney and a touch of luck from Sri Lanka’s upcoming clash against Australia.
India qualification scenarios for WTC final 2025 If India wins in Sydney
If India manages to win the final Test of the ongoing series vs Australia in Sydney, they will finish with 55.26 percentage points and will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia by 2-0 if they want to play the WTC 2023-25 final against South Africa.
If India draw or lose in Sydney
A draw or loss in Sydney will see India eliminated from the WTC final race regardless of the Australia vs Sri Lanka series final result.
The numbers game: India’s PCT takes a hit
The Boxing Day loss saw India’s points percentage (PCT) drop to 52.78 from 55.89, putting them on shaky ground. Australia, meanwhile, surged ahead with a PCT of 61.46, strengthening their grip on a spot in the final. South Africa, with their thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan, have already booked their tickets to Lord’s for the June 2025 final.
India’s equation is simple yet daunting: they must win in Sydney to claw back to a PCT of 55.26. If they succeed, Australia’s PCT would slip to 54.26, leaving their qualification in the hands of their upcoming series in Sri Lanka. A single victory in that two-Test series could see the Aussies edge past India to join South Africa in the WTC final.
A season of highs and lows for India
The 2024/25 season began with promise, as India brushed aside Bangladesh in a confident 2-0 home series win. But then came an unexpected stumble—a historic loss to New Zealand on home soil. The Men in Blue regrouped under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, reigniting hope with a win in the Perth opener against Australia. However, two consecutive defeats have now pushed India to the brink of elimination.
WTC 2025 upcoming schedule
World Test Championship 2025 full schedule - upcoming
Date
Day
Teams
Venue
January 3–7, 2025
Friday–Tuesday
Australia vs India
Sydney, Australia
10:30 AM AEDT
5:00 AM IST
January 3–7, 2025
Friday–Tuesday
South Africa vs Pakistan
Cape Town, South Africa
10:00 AM SAST
1:30 PM IST
January 16–20, 2025
Thursday–Monday
Pakistan vs West Indies
Karachi, Pakistan
10:00 AM PKT
10:30 AM IST
January 24–28, 2025
Friday–Tuesday
Pakistan vs West Indies
Multan, Pakistan
10:00 AM PKT
10:30 AM IST
January 29-Feb 2, 2025
Wednesday-Sunday
Sri Lanka vs Australia
Galle, Sri Lanka
10:00
10:00
February 6-10, 2025
Thursday-Monday
Sri Lanka vs Australia
Galle, Sri Lanka
10:00
10:00
June 11-15, 2025
Wednesday-Sunday
TBA vs TBA
Lord's, London
11:00
15:30
Australia on the brink of glory
Australia’s masterful Boxing Day victory has brought them within touching distance of the WTC final. With their fate in their own hands, they require just one more Test win—either in Sydney or against Sri Lanka—to secure their place alongside the Proteas at Lord’s.
Centurion heroics seal South Africa’s spot
Amid the drama, Centurion delivered its own masterpiece as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen’s breathtaking partnership powered South Africa to a two-wicket win over Pakistan. The victory not only highlighted the Proteas’ mettle but also guaranteed their place in the WTC final.
Sri Lanka’s chances for WTC final 2025 qualification
Sri Lanka remains in the mix as an outside contender, but their impact on the qualification race could be decisive. If they manage to hold Australia to a 0-0 draw in their home series next year, India’s slim hopes could brighten, setting up a grand finale for WTC qualification.
The road ahead: Uncertainty reigns supreme
With one Test left in Sydney, India and Sri Lanka must navigate a labyrinth of ifs and buts. For now, Australia holds the advantage, but cricket’s unpredictability ensures the WTC final race remains alive until the very end.