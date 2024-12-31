WTC 2025 full schedule: IND, AUS, SL chances for WTC final qualification

India’s crushing 184-run loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test may have dampened spirits, but the road to the World Test Championship (WTC) final is still open—albeit narrow. With one Test left in the series, India’s destiny hinges on a crucial win in Sydney and a touch of luck from Sri Lanka’s upcoming clash against Australia.

India qualification scenarios for WTC final 2025 If India wins in Sydney If India manages to win the final Test of the ongoing series vs Australia in Sydney, they will finish with 55.26 percentage points and will need Sri Lanka to beat Australia by 2-0 if they want to play the WTC 2023-25 final against South Africa. If India draw or lose in Sydney A draw or loss in Sydney will see India eliminated from the WTC final race regardless of the Australia vs Sri Lanka series final result.

The numbers game: India’s PCT takes a hit

The Sydney showdown: A must-win for India

India’s equation is simple yet daunting: they must win in Sydney to claw back to a PCT of 55.26. If they succeed, Australia’s PCT would slip to 54.26, leaving their qualification in the hands of their upcoming series in Sri Lanka. A single victory in that two-Test series could see the Aussies edge past India to join South Africa in the WTC final.

A season of highs and lows for India

The 2024/25 season began with promise, as India brushed aside Bangladesh in a confident 2-0 home series win. But then came an unexpected stumble—a historic loss to New Zealand on home soil. The Men in Blue regrouped under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, reigniting hope with a win in the Perth opener against Australia. However, two consecutive defeats have now pushed India to the brink of elimination. WTC 2025 upcoming schedule World Test Championship 2025 full schedule - upcoming Date Day Teams Venue January 3–7, 2025 Friday–Tuesday Australia vs India Sydney, Australia 10:30 AM AEDT 5:00 AM IST January 3–7, 2025 Friday–Tuesday South Africa vs Pakistan Cape Town, South Africa 10:00 AM SAST 1:30 PM IST January 16–20, 2025 Thursday–Monday Pakistan vs West Indies Karachi, Pakistan 10:00 AM PKT 10:30 AM IST January 24–28, 2025 Friday–Tuesday Pakistan vs West Indies Multan, Pakistan 10:00 AM PKT 10:30 AM IST January 29-Feb 2, 2025 Wednesday-Sunday Sri Lanka vs Australia Galle, Sri Lanka 10:00 10:00 February 6-10, 2025 Thursday-Monday Sri Lanka vs Australia Galle, Sri Lanka 10:00 10:00 June 11-15, 2025 Wednesday-Sunday TBA vs TBA Lord's, London 11:00 15:30 The 2024/25 season began with promise, as India brushed aside Bangladesh in a confident 2-0 home series win. But then came an unexpected stumble—a historic loss to New Zealand on home soil. The Men in Blue regrouped under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, reigniting hope with a win in the Perth opener against Australia. However, two consecutive defeats have now pushed India to the brink of elimination.

Australia on the brink of glory

Australia’s masterful Boxing Day victory has brought them within touching distance of the WTC final. With their fate in their own hands, they require just one more Test win—either in Sydney or against Sri Lanka—to secure their place alongside the Proteas at Lord’s.

Centurion heroics seal South Africa’s spot

Amid the drama, Centurion delivered its own masterpiece as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen’s breathtaking partnership powered South Africa to a two-wicket win over Pakistan. The victory not only highlighted the Proteas’ mettle but also guaranteed their place in the WTC final.

Sri Lanka’s chances for WTC final 2025 qualification

Sri Lanka remains in the mix as an outside contender, but their impact on the qualification race could be decisive. If they manage to hold Australia to a 0-0 draw in their home series next year, India’s slim hopes could brighten, setting up a grand finale for WTC qualification.

The road ahead: Uncertainty reigns supreme

With one Test left in Sydney, India and Sri Lanka must navigate a labyrinth of ifs and buts. For now, Australia holds the advantage, but cricket’s unpredictability ensures the WTC final race remains alive until the very end.