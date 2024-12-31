Year in review: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

The year 2024 witnessed some unforgettable bowling performances that left a lasting impact on the cricketing world. Bowlers across the globe dominated the charts with incredible consistency, setting new benchmarks for wicket-taking in all three formats of the game. Leading the way in Test cricket was India’s Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah, who claimed a remarkable 71 wickets in 13 matches. In ODIs, Sri Lanka’s Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva topped the wickets list with 39 in 19 matches, while Ehsan Nawaz Khan of Hong Kong took the most wickets in T20Is with 46 in 27 matches.

Most wickets in Test cricket in 2024

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah led the Test wicket-takers in 2024 with 71 wickets in 13 matches, establishing himself as the top bowler in the longest format. Behind him, England’s Gus Atkinson claimed 52 wickets in 11 matches, followed closely by fellow Englishman Shoaib Bashir, who took 49 wickets in 15 Test matches. New Zealand’s Matthew James Henry finished fourth with 48 wickets in 9 matches. India’s Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja, who took 48 wickets in 12 matches, alongside his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, also played a crucial role with 47 wickets in 11 matches.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 5 10 JJ Bumrah (IND) 13 26 71 14.92 2.96 30.16 5 - AAP Atkinson (ENG) 11 21 52 22.15 3.73 35.61 3 1 Shoaib Bashir (ENG) 15 25 49 40.16 3.75 64.22 3 - MJ Henry (NZ) 9 18 48 18.58 3.28 33.97 3 - RA Jadeja (IND) 12 21 48 24.29 3.32 43.77 3 1 NGRP Jayasuriya (SL) 9 18 48 32.2 3.24 59.62 4 - R Ashwin (IND) 11 21 47 27.25 3.8 42.95 3 - PJ Cummins (AUS) 9 18 37 24.02 3.22 44.7 2 - AM Fernando (SL) 9 18 37 24.48 3.63 40.4 1 - W O'Rourke (NZ) 10 18 36 24.8 3.76 39.55 2 -

Most wickets in Test cricket in 2024 for India

For India in Test cricket, Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah’s 71 wickets were the standout, followed by Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja (48 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (47 wickets). Mohammed Siraj Hussain, with 35 wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav, with 29 wickets, rounded off the top five for India in the 2024 Test season.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 5W 10W Jasprit Bumrah 13 26 71 14.92 2.96 30.1 5 0 Ravindra Jadeja 12 21 48 24.29 3.32 43.7 3 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 11 21 47 27.25 3.8 42.9 3 0 Mohammed Siraj 13 25 35 30.82 3.76 49.1 1 0 Kuldeep Yadav 5 10 22 23.09 3.74 37 1 0

Most wickets in ODI cricket in 2024

Sri Lanka’s Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva led the ODI wicket-takers in 2024 with 26 wickets in 10 matches, demonstrating exceptional consistency. He was followed by Canada’s Dillon Heyliger, who claimed 26 wickets in 14 matches. Afghanistan’s Izharulhaq Naveed Ghazanfar secured third place with 21 wickets in 11 matches, while Aryan Dutt from the Netherlands also took 21 wickets in 12 matches. USA’s Nisarg Patel Kenjige rounded off the top five with 20 wickets in 12 matches.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 PW Hasaranga (SL) 10 10 26 15.61 5.36 17.46 3 1 D Heyliger (CAN) 14 14 26 22.23 4.95 26.92 2 1 AM Ghazanfar (AFG) 11 11 21 13.57 4.05 20.09 - 2 A Dutt (NED) 12 12 21 18.71 3.85 29.14 - 1 NP Kenjige (USA) 12 12 20 21.9 4.33 30.3 1 - Kaleem Sana (CAN) 11 11 19 19.31 3.83 30.21 2 - Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) 15 15 19 30.73 4.17 44.21 - - MG Erasmus (NAM) 12 12 18 22.38 4.41 30.44 - 1 Shakeel Ahmed (OMA) 7 7 17 10.94 2.81 23.29 1 1 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 14 13 17 20.47 4.9 25.05 2 -

Most wickets in ODI cricket in 2024 for India

India’s bowlers had limited opportunities in ODIs in 2024, but several players showcased impactful performances. Washington Sundar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs, claiming 5 wickets in 3 matches. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel followed, both taking 4 wickets each in 3 matches, while Riyan Parag Das and Arshdeep Singh also contributed with 3 and 2 wickets, respectively.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Washington Sundar 3 3 5 21 3.88 32.4 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 3 3 4 25.5 3.4 45 0 0 Axar Patel 3 3 4 28 3.86 43.5 0 0 Mohammed Siraj 3 3 3 52.33 6.28 50 0 0 Riyan Parag 1 1 3 18 6 18 0 0 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 2 52.5 6.17 51 0 0

Most wickets in T20I cricket in 2024

Ehsan Nawaz Khan (HKG) topped T20I wickets in 2024 with 46 in 27 matches, followed by Junaid Siddique (UAE) with 40. Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (SL) and Usman Najeeb (KSA) took 38 each. Arshdeep Singh (IND) claimed 36, while Rashid Khan Arman (AFG) impressed with 31 in just 14 games at a 9.58 average.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 Ehsan Khan (HKG) 27 26 46 12.21 6.05 12.1 4 - Junaid Siddique (UAE) 25 25 40 18.1 7.58 14.32 2 - PW Hasaranga (SL) 20* 20 38 14.28 7.11 12.05 2 - Usman Najeeb (KSA) 21 21 38 15.31 7.7 11.92 1 - Arshdeep Singh (IND) 18 18 36 13.5 7.49 10.8 1 - YI Patel (KUW) 26 26 36 15.58 5.94 15.72 - - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 23 23 36 18.58 8.14 13.69 1 - A Zampa (AUS) 21 21 35 17.2 7.71 13.37 2 - Rishad Hossain (BAN) 24 24 35 19 8.01 14.22 - - Yasim Murtaza (HKG) 27 26 33 15.87 5.93 16.06 1 -

Most wickets in T20I cricket in 2024 for India

India’s T20I bowlers in 2024 were led by Arshdeep Singh with 36 wickets, followed by Ravi Bishnoi (22), Axar Patel (20), Chakravarthy Varun (17), and Hardik Himanshu Pandya (16).