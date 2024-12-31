Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri questions Rohit's future in team, backs Kohli

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes it's high time for Rohit Sharma to start thinking about what his role in the team should be going forward in future

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
As India's struggle continues against Australia in the ongoing Test series, former coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the performances of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Shastri expressed confidence that Kohli still has several years left in his international career, he suggested that Rohit may need to evaluate his future in Test cricket. Both players have been under pressure due to inconsistent performances, with Rohit struggling with form and Kohli facing repeated dismissals outside the off stump. Shastri’s insights provide a glimpse into the evolving careers of India’s top batsmen.
 
Rohit Sharma’s struggles in Australia
 
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his belief that Virat Kohli could play international cricket for another 3–4 years but raised doubts about Rohit Sharma’s future in Test cricket after the ongoing series against Australia.
 
Rohit Sharma's performance in the five-Test series against Australia has been dismal, with the Indian captain managing only 31 runs across five innings, averaging a mere 6.20. Shastri observed that Rohit's footwork issues are affecting his batting, particularly his front-leg movement, which has made him late in meeting the ball. Shastri indicated that Rohit might need to assess his Test career once the series is over. 
 
Kohli’s mixed performances

While Virat Kohli managed a century in the Perth Test, his consistency has been lacking in the series, with scores of 5, 100*, 7, 11, 3, 36, and 5. Shastri expressed confidence that Kohli could continue playing for several years but noted that Kohli would likely be disappointed with his dismissals, particularly his tendency to drive outside the off stump. Shastri explained that Mitchell Starc had set Kohli up cleverly, tempting him with a delivery just outside off stump, which Kohli couldn’t resist.
 
Pant’s wicket: A turning point
 
Shastri also pinpointed Rishabh Pant’s dismissal as the turning point in the match. According to Shastri, India’s hopes of winning were dashed when Pant got out after tea, as the Australians seized the opportunity to capitalise on the breakthrough.
 
As the series progresses, all eyes remain on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game, with both players under pressure to deliver.  (With PTI inputs)
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

