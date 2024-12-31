Year in review: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

The cricketing action of the year finally ends, with Australia beating the Indian team in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The year witnessed multiple over-the-top batting performances, which changed the conventional approach to batting. However, while there were several brilliant individual performances, only a few players were able to stay consistent throughout the year and became the highest scorers in each of the three formats of international cricket, i.e., Tests, ODIs and T20Is. The crown of the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2024 went to star English batter and former skipper Joe Root, who amassed 1,556 runs in 17 Tests. The T20I record belongs to Muhammad Waseem of the UAE, who scored 909 runs in 26 matches, while the record for most runs in ODIs in 2024 went to Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who scored 742 runs in 17 matches. Mendis also holds the record for the most international runs combined in 2024, with a total of 1,850 runs in 48 international matches.

Most runs in Test cricket in 2024

Apart from Joe Root at the top of the table, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal secured the second spot with 1,478 Test runs in 2024. He was followed by England’s Ben Duckett (1,149 runs) and Harry Brook (1,100 runs) at third and fourth spots, while Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis is at number five with 1,049 runs.

Player Country Matches Innings Runs HS Average SR 100s 50s JE Root ENG 17 31 1556 262 55.57 63.38 6 5 YBK Jaiswal IND 15 29 1478 214* 54.74 69.35 3 9 PHKD Mendis SL 9 16 1049 182* 74.92 66.3 5 3 HC Brook ENG 12 20 1100 317 55 85 4 3 KS Williamson NZ 9 18 1013 156 59.58 54.43 4 4 BM Duckett ENG 17 32 1149 153 37.06 87.04 2 6 OJ Pope ENG 17 30 994 196 33.13 68.88 3 4 R Ravindra NZ 12 24 984 240 42.78 60.14 2 4 Shubman Gill IND 12 22 866 119* 43.3 62.16 3 3 LD Chandimal SL 10 17 724 116 42.58 54.6 2 5

Most runs in Test cricket in 2024 for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal ruled 2024 in Test cricket for India, as the highest Test run-scorer for the team. After him, Shubman Gill scored 866 Test runs. The score difference between Gill and Jaiswal is only seven runs less than the total runs scored by the third-highest scorer on the list, Rohit Sharma (619 runs). Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are at the fourth and fifth spots with 619 and 576 runs, respectively.

Also Read

Player Matches Innings Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s YBK Jaiswal 15 29 1478 214* 54.74 69.35 3 9 Shubman Gill 12 22 866 119* 43.3 62.16 3 3 RG Sharma 14 26 619 131 24.76 63.03 2 2 RR Pant 9 17 576 109 36 73 1 3 KL Rahul 9 16 493 86 35.21 57.52 - 4 RA Jadeja 12 18 527 112 29.27 50.43 1 3 SN Khan 6 11 371 150 37.1 74.94 1 3 V Kohli 10 19 417 100* 24.52 61.96 1 1 K Nitish Kumar Reddy 4 7 294 114 49 66.51 1 - R Ashwin 11 17 - 310 113 579 53.54 1

Most runs in ODI cricket in 2024

Apart from Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are the second and third-highest ODI run-getters this year.

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 BKG Mendis (SL) 17 17 742 143 53 90.59 1 6 P Nissanka (SL) 12 12 694 210* 63.09 106.44 3 2 KIC Asalanka (SL) 18 16 605 101 50.41 97.11 1 4 KU Carty (WI) 12 11 560 128* 62.22 88.05 1 3 H Thaker (CAN) 15 15 553 111* 46.08 71.17 2 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 11 11 531 121 48.27 89.69 3 2 Pargat Singh (CAN) 13 13 520 87* 43.33 80 - 5 Saim Ayub (PAK) 9 9 515 113* 64.37 105.53 3 1 WIA Fernando (SL) 18 17 515 100 30.29 86.55 1 3 MD Patel (USA) 12 11 1 502 121* 555 90.45 1

Most runs in ODI cricket in 2024 for India

India only featured in three ODIs in 2024, with Rohit Sharma (157 runs) leading the chart ahead of Axar Patel (79 runs) and Virat Kohli (58 runs).

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 RG Sharma 3 3 157 64 52.33 141.44 0 2 AR Patel 3 3 79 44 26.33 73.14 0 0 V Kohli 3 3 58 24 19.33 84.05 0 0 Shubman Gill 3 3 57 35 19 61.29 0 0 Washington Sundar 3 3 50 30 16.66 72.46 0 0

]Most runs in T20I cricket in 2024

Muhammad Waseem led the chart for most runs in T20I cricket this year, with K Kadowaki-Fleming of Japan, Nizakat Khan of Hong Kong, A Sharafu of the UAE, and Babar Azam of Pakistan following him on the list.

Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 26 26 909 100 39.52 160.03 1 8 K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN) 20 20 860 109* 50.58 151.14 1 6 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 28 27 784 81 35.63 133.1 - 5 A Sharafu (UAE) 24 24 770 90* 38.5 140.76 - 7 Babar Azam (PAK) 24 23 738 75 33.54 133.21 - 6 O Manishimwe (RWN) 24 24 723 89* 34.42 109.87 - 6 Asif Khan (UAE) 22 22 719 79 39.94 142.09 - 5 Faisal Khan (KSA) 22 22 702 101 35.1 169.97 1 3 AGS Gous (USA) 23 22 692 81 32.95 145.68 - 6 Abdul Waheed (KSA) 23 21 687 110 40.41 138.22 1 3

Most runs in T20I cricket in 2024 for India

In 2024, Indian players excelled in T20I cricket, with Sanju Samson leading the charge, scoring 436 runs in 13 matches. Suryakumar Yadav followed closely with 429 runs, while Rohit Sharma accumulated 378 runs.