Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty distraught after Virat, Rahul's early wicket

India lost the fourth test at Melbourne Cricket Ground today, shrinking their WTC final chances. Apart from today’s loss, one more thing is a matter of concern for all the team India fans and that is the current form of star batter Virat Kohli.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Kohli for 5 as the India batter once again tried to play a cover drive to a ball that was going outside the off-stump. Kohli edged it to Usman Khawaja in the slips who completed the simple catch and showed Virat Kohli his way to the dressing room.

Kohli was not the only player who disappointed the fans as KL Rahul also failed to impress with the bat and lost his wicket without scoring a single run.

The wives of both the star batters were in attendance and their reaction to Kohli's dismissal went viral.

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty reaction goes viral

India and Australia played their fourth test in Melbourne, where Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty could be seen cheering for their husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

However, their reaction went viral after their husbands were dismissed early in the game. They were disappointed and their reaction was caught on camera and went viral as KL Rahul failed to score a single run and former captain Virat lost his wicket at a score of just 5 runs in 29 balls, leaving India to struggle at 33/3.

Anushka and Athiya looked visibly disappointed after Virat and Rahul departed one after another, quickly losing their wickets. They could be seen putting their hands on their mouths in worry.

In the match, Anushka could be seen wearing a blue striped shirt and white skirt, and Athiya donned a white top and a shirt with beige pants.

How do fans react?

One user commented on the viral Reddit post and the comment reads, “Whole India's reaction after seeing them perform today.”

Another user jokingly said, “At this point Anushka must be jealous of the fifth stump.”

One user taunted Kohli’s dismissal and wrote, “I DON'T KNOW WHY they are surprised, kohli for the last 5-6 innings have been getting out the same way and I am not even exaggerating, like Australian aren't even bowling him on stumps.”

“Arrreee why are you shocked you were anyway never attached to the work na. Go enjoy Ashes series there no one will catch you off guard,” another Reddit user wrote.