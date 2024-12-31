Vinod Kambli changes stance, grooves during recovery in the hospital

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, currently recovering at a private hospital in Thane district, was seen in a video performing an energetic dance at the medical facility, a moment that left not only the staff but also social media buzzing.
Kambli (52) initially complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps following which he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town on December 21. Later, a series of medical examinations revealed clots in his brain. His health condition is improving, doctors treating him said on Monday. After capturing the attention of his fans for his cricketing skills during playing days, the left-handed batter, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has now impressed his admirers with his dance moves from hospital ward, indicating significant improvement in his health.
