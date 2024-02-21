Home / Cricket / News / Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal buys 1,100 sq ft size Mumbai flat for Rs 5 crore

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal buys 1,100 sq ft size Mumbai flat for Rs 5 crore

The Ten BKC residential project was launched in 2016 and has gained prominence over the years due to increased commercial growth and presence of gated communities

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has purchased a flat in Mumbai for Rs 5.38 crore in the Ten Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) project at Bandra East, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday. The highlight of the deal remains the fact that the flat, currently under construction, has a size of 1,100 square feet.

According to the report, the deal was signed on January 7.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Notably, the project has had a stormy past as its original promoter Radius Estates has gone to insolvency. The project is currently being executed by Adani Group’s real estate arm - Adani Realty.

The handover of the apartments is expected to happen by this year, the report added.

Ten BKC residential project
The Ten BKC residential project was launched in 2016 and has gained prominence over the years due to increased commercial growth and presence of gated communities in the area. It offers 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments.

Other than connectivity to BKC, Bandra East also offers easy access to Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city.

Raymond Group enters Bandra East
Notably, Raymond Group also launched their first project in the area on Tuesday, titled 'The Address by GS, Bandra'. The project spreads over an area of 2.74 acres and will offer 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments and other world class amenities, the company said.


Mumbai continues to be among the top metropolitan cities, showing high demand in the real estate sector. The city recorded an all-time-high property registrations at 126,907 units in 2023, a four per cent year-on-year growth.

Also Read

IND-ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit double ton

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jaiswal smashes Anderson and records on his way to 200

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal takes Bazball for ride, hits century in Vizag

ICC bans UK cricketer Rizwan Javed for over 17 years for match-fixing

ICC Awards 2023: Kohli, Jadeja, Cummins nominated for cricketer of the year

WPL 2024: DC skipper Lanning spills beans and some coffee on preparations

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Stokes contemplates bowling against India in Ranchi

What is the meaning of 'Akaay', the name of Virat-Anushka's second child?

IPL 2024: Pant on course for comeback, takes part in a practice game of DC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mumbaibandra kurla complexBS Web ReportsBandra-KurlaReal Estate Adani Group

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story