Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal buys 1,100 sq ft size Mumbai flat for Rs 5 crore

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has purchased a flat in Mumbai for Rs 5.38 crore in the Ten Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) project at Bandra East, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday. The highlight of the deal remains the fact that the flat, currently under construction, has a size of 1,100 square feet.

According to the report, the deal was signed on January 7.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, the project has had a stormy past as its original promoter Radius Estates has gone to insolvency. The project is currently being executed by Adani Group ’s real estate arm - Adani Realty.

The handover of the apartments is expected to happen by this year, the report added.

Ten BKC residential project The Ten BKC residential project was launched in 2016 and has gained prominence over the years due to increased commercial growth and presence of gated communities in the area. It offers 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments.

Other than connectivity to BKC, Bandra East also offers easy access to Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city. Raymond Group enters Bandra East Notably, Raymond Group also launched their first project in the area on Tuesday, titled 'The Address by GS, Bandra'. The project spreads over an area of 2.74 acres and will offer 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments and other world class amenities, the company said.

Mumbai continues to be among the top metropolitan cities, showing high demand in the real estate sector. The city recorded an all-time-high property registrations at 126,907 units in 2023, a four per cent year-on-year growth.