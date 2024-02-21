Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India’s finest better Smiriti Mandhana, will be looking to overcome a horrid last season when they open their campaign against UP Warriors on Saturday, February 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Strength
A batting-heavy team, RCB will enjoy their outing in front of their home crowd at the M Chinnswamy. With a fast outfield, smaller boundaries and batting-friendly wicket, the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight, will be looking to make merry in the first half of the league.
Richa Ghosh, who has been in stunning form of late, hitting crucial runs against Australi and England in the home season preceding the WPL, will be the MVP for the Bengaluru side. RCB WPL 2024 Schedule
| RCB player and their salary
| Player name
| Salary (rupees)
| Ekta Bisht
| 60 Lakh
| Georgia Wareham
| 40 Lakh
| Kate Cross
| 30 Lakh
| Simran Bahadur
| 30 Lakh
| S Meghana
| 30 Lakh
| Shubha Satheesh
| 10 Lakh
| Sophie Molineux
| 30 Lakh
| Asha Shobana
| 10 Lakh
| Disha Kasat
| 10 Lakh
| Ellyse Perry
| 1.7 Crore
| Heather Knight
| 40 Lakh
| Indrani Roy
| 10 Lakh
| Kanika Ahuja
| 35 Lakh
| Renuka Singh
| 1.5 Crore
| Richa Ghosh
| 1.9 Crore
| Shreyanka Patil
| 10 lakh
| Smriti Mandhana
| 3.4 Crore
| Sophie Devine
| 50 lakh
Opportunity
The biggest opportunity in front of RCB is to play in front of their home crowd, the first leg of the WPL is being held in Bengaluru. They will have the backing of the intelligent Benguliuru cricket crowd and with the phenomenal talent they have up their sleeves, it's the biggest opportunity to make sure that they reach the playoffs, before going to Delhi for the second leg.
Threat
The threat for the RCB women is the lack of quality homegrown players. Apart from Mandhana, Bisht, Ghosh and Renuka, there is no one that they can say is a game-winner. The likes of Kanika Ahuja, Indrani Roy S Meghana and Shubha Satheesh would have to step up, or else the team would be in problems much like last season.