The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India’s finest better Smiriti Mandhana, will be looking to overcome a horrid last season when they open their campaign against UP Warriors on Saturday, February 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Strength

A batting-heavy team, RCB will enjoy their outing in front of their home crowd at the M Chinnswamy. With a fast outfield, smaller boundaries and batting-friendly wicket, the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight, will be looking to make merry in the first half of the league.





RCB player and their salary



RCB player and their salary Player name Salary (rupees) Ekta Bisht 60 Lakh Georgia Wareham 40 Lakh Kate Cross 30 Lakh Simran Bahadur 30 Lakh S Meghana 30 Lakh Shubha Satheesh 10 Lakh Sophie Molineux 30 Lakh Asha Shobana 10 Lakh Disha Kasat 10 Lakh Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore Heather Knight 40 Lakh Indrani Roy 10 Lakh Kanika Ahuja 35 Lakh Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore Richa Ghosh 1.9 Crore Shreyanka Patil 10 lakh Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore Sophie Devine 50 lakh Richa Ghosh, who has been in stunning form of late, hitting crucial runs against Australi and England in the home season preceding the WPL, will be the MVP for the Bengaluru side.

Opportunity

The biggest opportunity in front of RCB is to play in front of their home crowd, the first leg of the WPL is being held in Bengaluru. They will have the backing of the intelligent Benguliuru cricket crowd and with the phenomenal talent they have up their sleeves, it's the biggest opportunity to make sure that they reach the playoffs, before going to Delhi for the second leg.

Threat

The threat for the RCB women is the lack of quality homegrown players. Apart from Mandhana, Bisht, Ghosh and Renuka, there is no one that they can say is a game-winner. The likes of Kanika Ahuja, Indrani Roy S Meghana and Shubha Satheesh would have to step up, or else the team would be in problems much like last season.