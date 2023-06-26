CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first



On the last day of the group stage in the CWC Qualifier, Sri Lanka and Scotland, two of the unbeaten teams in Group B will be up against each other. It would decide the winner of the group who will also take along with them four points to the super six. The runners-up will have only two points in their kitty for the super six. After a magnificent Monday, where Netherlands wheat West Indies in the super over in a game where more than 780 runs were scored and Zimbabwe thumped USA by 304 runs, Tuesday at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier is hoped to be thrilling as well. In two group B games, Sri Lanka and Scotland would be up against each other at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo while Ireland will take on UAE at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.



SL vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details Wanindu Hasarnag will be chasing history as he would look to take yet another five-wicket haul and become the first player to take four consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODIs. On the other hand, Scots will be aiming to continue their fine form with the bat. They would also draw inspiration from the Netherlands win over the West Indies to try and topple the Asian giants.



Date- 27 June 2023 Match No.- 19



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Scotland probable playing 11

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill

Sri Lanka vs Scotland CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

Queens Sports Club is now all worn and tired. As a result, it is helping spinners turn the ball given that they possess the right set of skills. The faster bowlers would always find something in it early on with some swing from the early breeze and dew on the pitch.

What about the second game?

In the second game of the day, which will take place simultaneously with the first one, but at another venue in the same town, Ireland will be up against the United Arab Emirates. The two sides have been unable to taste victory so far in the competition. Apart from West Indies’ shock losses against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, Ireland, a permanent member of ICC losing to Scotland and Oman is equally shocking.



IRE vs UAE, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details Andy Balbirnie’s Ireland would therefore look to at least finish well by beating UAE. This match would be irrelevant given that none of the two teams would reach the super six and their dreams of making it to the ODI World Cup 2023 are over as well.



Date- 27 June 2023 Match No.- 20



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

UAE probable playing 11

Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, CWC Qualifier pitch report

The pitch at the Bulawayo Athletic Club has produced some pulsating games of cricket. None among UAE and Ireland have won at this wicket or any other ground so far in the tournament. The wicket supports spin bowling as it dries up.