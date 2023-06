Sikandar Raza: Fastest century by any Zimbabwean and a four-wicket haul Sikandar Raza hit a six on the fifth ball of the 41st over when he was batting on 96 and Zimbabwe needed three runs to win the game against the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. It was after this incident that the term Razball was coined by commentators Ian Bishop and Pommie Mbangwa. It was indeed Razball as Raza did almost everything, be it picking up four wickets with the ball or hitting a century to chase down 316.



He added 84 with Williams and an unbeaten 86 with Ryan Burl to take his country home. On the way, he hit his hundred in only 54 balls. This was the fastest-ever ODI century by a Zimbabwea. The Pakistan born scored his last 52 runs in just 18 balls having brought up his fifty in 36. Chasing 316 was never going to be easy even as Zimbabwe had chased down 282 in their last game against Nepal. Last match’s heroes Craig Ervine scored 50 off 48 while Sean Williams was out for 91. Joylord Gumbie scored 40 and Wessely Madherve only 10. The 37-year-old Raza was in an altogether different mood as he went on an all-out attack.



Karan KC does it for Nepal with the ball Earlier in the day, after winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Zimbabwe were made to work hard. The Dutch openers, Vikramjeet Singh and Max O'Dowd added 120 for the first wicket. It was Raza to the rescue as he bowled O’Dowd over to break the opening stand. The off-spinner went on to pick three more wickets and finish with his best-ever bowling figure of 4/55 in ODIs. Netherlands reached 315 courtesy Singh's 88, O'Dowd's 59 and Scot Edwards' 83.



100 for Shayan Jahangir Nepal, after losing to Zimbabwe in their first match, beat the United States of America in their second to remain in the race for a top-three finish in group A. Karan KC was the hero with the ball for the Nepalese team as he picked up 4/33 in his nine overs to restrict the US to a meagre 207 in 49 overs.



Bhim Sharki guides Nepal in the chase Shayan Jahangir became the second USA batter in the CWC Qualifier to hit a century after Gajanand Singh achieved the feat in the team’s opening encounter against West Indies. Jahangir, the Pakistan-born wicket-keeper batter of the US hit 10 fours and three sixes in his 79 ball 100 not out. He had various partnerships, the biggest being 42 runs with Jessy Singh for the eighth wicket.