CWC Qualifier group B: Sri Lanka favourites, will Ireland make it as well?



In group B, the five teams are Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and UAE. Three will go to the super six. Ireland and Sri Lanka are permanent members of the ICC and hence to go through. Cricket World Cup Qualifier presents a chance to the top six associate nations, alongside the bottom four permanent members of the ICC to make thier way to the ODI World Cup 2023, by finishing in the top two in this tournament. But before finishing in the top two, the teams have to reach the super six stage.

Sri Lanka: Hot favourites on form, experience and star presence

The reigning Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka find themselves in the World Cup Qualifiers after they finished 10th in the ODI Super League. They won only seven out of their 24 matches. In this tournament though, they would be favourites, not only to go through to the super six, but also to qualify for the World Cup.



Sri Lanka Squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier They have arrived here having won the ODI series against Afghanistan back home and with an entourage of players who have performed well in the IPL. On form, they look like the best team. Even in the two warm-up matches, they secured brilliant victories against Netherlands and USA.



Sri Lanka’s best possible playing 11 Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha



Sri Lanka vs Oman on June 23, 2023- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Sri Lanka vs UAE on June 19, 2023- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Scotland on June 27, 2023- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Sri Lanka vs Ireland on June 25, 2023- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Ireland: Huffing and puffing are the once favourite

Ireland have somewhat lost their way ever since they were awarded the permanent membership of the ICC in 2017. Since then, they failed to qualify for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and exited in round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, they made amends in the 2022 T20 World Cup, making it to the second round and beating the eventual champions England as well.



Ireland Squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 In the ODI Super League, the Irish finished 11th with only six wins in their kitty from 24 matches. On their way to the Qualifier, they lost to the Netherlands in the warm-up game and let the USA score 300 against them as well. They have quality players in Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker, but need consistency to go through to the super six and eventually to the World Cup.



Ireland best possible playing 11 Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young



Ireland Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

Ireland vs Oman. June 19, 2023- Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Ireland vs Scotland, June 23, 2023- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo