Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

India's para-athletes continue to excel at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with the country's medal tally reaching seven, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

India at Paralympics

India at Paralympics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
India's para-athletes continue to excel at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with the country’s medal tally reaching seven, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. Preethi Pal made history as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics, while Nishad Kumar secured his second successive silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 category.

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 to Paris 2024: Full list of India’s medal winners at Paralympics

India medal winners at Paralympics history
Athlete Medal Sport Event Games
Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35 Paris 2024
Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35 Paris 2024
Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47 Paris 2024
Bhavina Patel Silver Table Tennis Women's singles class 4 Tokyo 2020
Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s high jump T47 Tokyo 2020
Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Tokyo 2020
Devendra Jhajharia Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Tokyo 2020
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Tokyo 2020
Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64 Tokyo 2020
Singhraj Adhana Bronze Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020
Sharad Kumar Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T42 Tokyo 2020
Praveen Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T64 Tokyo 2020
Avani Lekhara Bronze Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 Tokyo 2020
Harvinder Singh Bronze Archery Men's individual recurve - open Tokyo 2020
Manish Narwal Gold Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Singhraj Adhana Silver Shooting Men's 50m pistol SH1 Tokyo 2020
Pramod Bhagat Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020
Manoj Sarkar Bronze Badminton Men's singles SL3 Tokyo 2020
Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Tokyo 2020
Krishna Nagar Gold Badminton Men's singles SH6 Tokyo 2020
Mariyappan Thangavelu Gold Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016
Varun Singh Bhati Bronze Athletics Men's high jump F42 Rio 2016
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Rio 2016
Deepa Malik Silver Athletics Women's shot put F53 Rio 2016
Girisha N Gowda Silver Athletics Men's high jump F42 London 2012
Devendra Jhajharia Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F44/ 46 Athens 2004
Rajinder Singh Rahelu Bronze Powerlifting Men's 56 kg Athens 2004
Bhimrao Kesarkar Silver Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's javelin throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Silver Athletics Men's shot put L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Joginder Singh Bedi Bronze Athletics Men's discus throw L6 Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
Murlikant Petkar Gold Swimming Men's 50m freestyle 3 Heidelberg 1972

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Who is Para-Athlete Preethi Pal?

Twenty-three-year-old Preethi Pal, the daughter of a farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, earned a bronze medal in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds. She also won a bronze in the 100m T35 category on August 30.

Preethi faced significant physical challenges at birth, as her lower body was plastered for six days. Weak legs and irregular leg posture made her susceptible to various diseases.

Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals—both bronze—in a single Paralympics, following shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

Who is Nishad Kumar?

More From This Section

Boxing

Boxing's Olympics future uncertain as Asian governing body sides with IBA

Rohan Bopanna

US Open: Indian duo Bopanna, Sutjiadi enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

Lewis Hamilton, F1, formula one

Mercedes named Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in Formula 1

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

US Open 2024: Bhambri, Bopanna enter pre-quarters with respective partners

Some golf courses charge non-members a small fee to use facilities. (Stock photo)

Late birdie helps Diksha Dagar make cut in Irish Open despite being 1-over


Twenty-four-year-old Nishad Kumar, hailing from Una in Himachal Pradesh, won India’s third medal in para-athletics and seventh overall at the Paris Paralympics with a season’s best effort of 2.04m.

Nishad lost his right hand in a grass-cutting machine accident when he was six years old.

Nishad, who also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago with a jump of 2.06m, faced a tough competition with world record holder and defending champion Townsend Roderick of the United States, who claimed the gold after clearing 2.12m.

India’s position at Paris Paralympics 2024's Medal tally

Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally
Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 33 27 11 71
2 Great Britain 23 12 8 43
3 United States 8 11 8 27
4 Brazil 8 4 15 27
5 France 6 9 11 26
6 Australia 6 6 10 22
7 Netherlands 6 2 2 10
8 Italy 5 4 9 18
9 Uzbekistan 5 3 3 11
10 Switzerland 4 1 1 6
11 Ukraine 3 10 14 27
12 Turkey 3 5 2 10
13 Spain 3 3 9 15
14 Colombia 3 2 4 9
15 Israel 3 1 2 6
16 Slovakia 3 1 0 4
17 Poland 3 0 3 6
18 Japan 2 5 6 13
18 South Korea 2 5 6 13
20 Thailand 2 3 5 10
21 Germany 2 2 5 9
22 Tunisia 2 1 0 3
23 Algeria 2 0 2 4
24 Portugal 2 0 1 3
25 Singapore 2 0 0 2
26 Iran 1 4 3 8
27 India 1 2 4 7
28 Czechia 1 2 1 4
29 Mongolia 1 2 0 3
30 Denmark 1 1 2 4
as of September 2, 2024
 

Also Read

Nitesh Kumar

Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Nitesh Kumar ensures another medal for India

paralympics closing ceremony

Paralympics: Poor water quality of Seine River postpones Triathlon events

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics: Para-sprinter Rakshita bows out from women's 1500m T11 race

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics: Manisha reaches semifinal, ensures medal; Palak, Mandeep out

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paralympics 2024: Indian para-rowers Narayana, Anita finish eighth overall

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon