Home / Cricket / News / Deodhar Trophy 2023: Arjun Tendulkar included in the South Zone squad

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition scheduled in Puducherry

Press Trust of India Chennai
Mumbai: Indian Team coach Ravi Shastri and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun during a practice session ahead of their first ODI match against New Zealand ,in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition scheduled in Puducherry from July 24.

The top performers from each of the south zone states have got a look-in with a few like B Sai Sudharsan being kept as standby as they will be playing the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 13-23.

Tendulkar junior, a left-arm fast medium bowler and a hard-hitting lower-order batter, had made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the last edition of Indian Premier League and has been called up by the BCCI for an Emerging all-rounders' camp in August.

He is a part of the South zone pace attack which comprises Karnataka new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik.

Arjun was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.

Normally in Deodhar Trophy, the premier performer from each state gets a look-in and Arjun being a left-arm seamer brings variety to the attack.

The Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.

Topics :Arjun TendulkarIndian CricketDomestic cricket

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

