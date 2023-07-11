Home / Cricket / News / Reduce ODIs to World Cups, one-year of bilateral cricket post-2027: MCC

Reduce ODIs to World Cups, one-year of bilateral cricket post-2027: MCC

MCC wants ODIs to be played only in the World Cup year and a year preceding that internationally while it is in favour of the 50-overs being part of the domestic fixtures of the countries

BS Web Team New Delhi
ICC ODI World Cup Trophy. Photo: @cricketworldcup

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which writes the rules of cricket, believes that the One Day International (ODI) cricket must be reduced after 2027 in this competitive environment of T20 leagues. This has come to the fore after the body’s World Cricket Committee (WCC) gave its recommendations in a meeting held at the Lord’s cricket ground in England on Tuesday, July 11. 

The Mike Gatting-led committee said, “A scarcity of ODI cricket would increase the quality, achieved by removing bilateral ODIs, other than in the one year preceding each World Cup. This would, as a consequence, also create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar."

Gatting, the former England captain, is the outgoing chairman of the committee that believes that change should come after 2027 as the Future Tours Program (FTP), which decides the schedule of all the international tournaments and tours for four years, is already out for 2023-2027. 

Ben Stokes quitting ODIs and players like Trent Boult and Jason Roy ready to forfeit their national contracts to make suer they play T20 leagues round the year, has forced the MCC to think about such measures. 

WCC also recommended that the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is responsible for the administration of the game globally, must come out with an audit of how much it costs the host nation to play a Test match. The question of only the big three (India-England-Australia) earning from the longest format has been raised for quite some time. The audit will help find the answer to that question believes the WCC.   

“This audit of operational costs [of hosting a Test match] versus commercial return would help the ICC identify nations in need of support in order to sustain a Test match programme," said a release by the MCC regarding the aforementioned audit.

Also Read

Road to ODI World Cup 2023: Know all about the Cricket World Cup Qualifier

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

CWC 2023 venues to get upgrades: Red soil pitches, new outfield, and more

World Cup fever: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

IND vs WI 1st Test: Here's why India's number one position is in danger

New Zealand to continue with Gary Stead as the all-format coach till 2025

IND vs WI 1st Test: Kohli could emulate Tendulkar for this unique record

Big payouts, big ambitions: With MLC, cricket makes major strides in the US

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023International Cricket CouncilICC Cricket World Cup Super Leaguecricket world cup

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story