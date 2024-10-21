Don't want to get ruled out due to a niggle again: Shami on Australia tour

With India scheduled to play just two Test matches before the much-anticipated Australia tour, there is growing speculation about the fast-bowling options for the Indian cricket team. Among the various names being discussed, Mohammed Shami's name has been mentioned frequently.

While Shami dismissed media reports claiming that he had re-injured himself during rehabilitation, captain Rohit Sharma recently acknowledged the challenge of making a decision on Shami's availability for the Australia series.





ALSO READ: Shami fine-tunes form with extended bowling practice in Bengaluru nets "To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for the Australia series. He had a setback with swelling in his knees, which delayed his recovery. He is currently at the NCA with doctors and physios," Rohit said.

Speaking at an event about his fitness and participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami provided an update on his rehabilitation and his potential availability for Team India in November.

"My only aim is to get fully fit for the upcoming matches at the moment. I don’t want to rush things too much," Shami stated. "I don't want to go into the national side and then get ruled out because of a niggle again."





Shami on his selection for the Australia series He added, "After a long time, I’ve bowled and felt comfortable during the action, and I was able to give close to 100% effort."

When asked about his selection for the Australia series, Shami said, "I don't know who will go and who won’t. I just know that if I’m fit to play, we will try and bring the full bowling package to Australia this time."