Pant assures fan of a strong comeback after loss in Bengaluru Test

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday said there will always be ups and downs in the game but what is important is to "rise stronger every time" after a setback.

India suffered a rare defeat at home on Sunday when they went down against New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test. It was New Zealand's first Test win in India in 36 years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time," wrote Pant on X.