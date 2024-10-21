Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pant assures fan of a strong comeback after loss in Bengaluru Test

India suffered a rare defeat at home on Sunday when they went down against New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test

Rishabh Pant (Pic- Twitter)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday said there will always be ups and downs in the game but what is important is to "rise stronger every time" after a setback.

India suffered a rare defeat at home on Sunday when they went down against New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test. It was New Zealand's first Test win in India in 36 years.

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time," wrote Pant on X.

The southpaw scored a blazing 99 off 105 balls in India's second innings score of 462.

He applauded the Bengaluru crowd for their support and vowed to come back stronger in the second Test in Pune beginning October 24.

"Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger," he wrote.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

