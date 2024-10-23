Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Will Cheteshwar Pujara get a final look-in?

IND vs AUS: Will Cheteshwar Pujara get a final look-in?

The BCCI selectors are expected to announce the squad for the India vs Australia Test series on October 28.

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cheteshwar Pujara was a walking nightmare for Pat Cummins and company on the last two tours of Australia and the seasoned campaigner could be a surprise pick in India's jumbo squad for the upcoming five-Test series Down Under.

The selectors are expected to announce the squad on October 28.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pujara could get the selectors' nod if Ajit Agarkar and his team decide to fall back on his experience.

The 36-year-old was the leading run-getter in the 2018-19 series with 521 runs off 1258 balls and was once again the backbone of Indian batting three years later when he accumulated 271 runs off 928 balls.

Across the two teams, the 103-Test veteran by far faced the most number of balls to wear out the opposition attack comprising Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Pujara has not played for India since the World Test Championship final in June last year.

His appetite for big runs hasn't satiated yet as he scored 234 off 383 balls against Chattisgarh in the last Ranji Trophy round.

More From This Section

Chad Bowes to Head: Full list of fastest double century in List A cricket

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Is Pant fit to keep wickets? Gambhir gives an update

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd Test preview: India eye right selection calls in Pune

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

Reddy being prepared as seamer all-rounder

Despite his good performances in the Bangladesh series, Nitish Reddy won't be a part of the T20s in South Africa after being picked in the India A squad for the shadow tour of Australia.

While Shardul Thakur's experience can come in handy, he hasn't done anything worth taking note of since his comeback from injury.

Thakur, however, did make an impact on the last tour of Australia where a second string India were able to defeat the mighty hosts at the Gabba and the win the series for the second time in a row.

One among Mayank, Harshit could be picked

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep select themselves in the Test squad but the likes of Avesh Khan and Yash Dayal are also in the mix. Mohammed Shami declared himself pain free on Monday but he might not be fully fit for the initial part of the series beginning in Perth on November 22.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AUS vs IND Tests: Squad announcement on Oct 28; Pujara, Reddy in contention

IND vs AUS: We're here to make amends - Australian skipper Pat Cummins

Australia A vs India A: Gaikwad named captain, Ishan Kishan returns

Don't want to get ruled out due to a niggle again: Shami on Australia tour

Handling pressure will play big part for Jaiswal in IND vs AUS Test: Coach

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story