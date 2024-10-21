Sundar in India squad vs NZ: Who could he replace in 2nd Test Playing 11?

On the back of a superb performance in a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, Tamil Nadu spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been added to India’s squad for the remaining two Test matches against New Zealand. After a crushing defeat in the Bengaluru Test, Sundar’s inclusion raises questions over veteran spinner Ashwin’s place in India’s Playing 11.

The 25-year-old's call-up comes after his knock of 152 for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

Ashwin has been a match-winner for India in home Test matches. However, his lacklustre performance in the first Test against New Zealand might prompt the management to reconsider his spot in the XI.

Why Ashwin could be dropped for the 2nd Test vs New Zealand?

In a rare instance, 38-year-old Ashwin failed to claim crucial wickets at home when India needed him most. India was bowled out for 46, their lowest total at home, and Ashwin was expected to contain the run flow and dismiss the Kiwi top-order batters, which included three left-handers.

However, the New Zealand batters executed a well-thought-out plan against the ace Indian spinner, adopting a counter-attacking strategy that prevented Ashwin from settling into a rhythm.

Ashwin vs New Zealand batters (1st innings) in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand Batter name Balls Runs Wicket Wide No ball Economy Fours Sixes Tom Latham 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Tim Southee 10 25 0 0 0 15 2 2 Daryl Mitchell 14 8 0 0 0 3.43 1 0 Devon Conway 27 30 1 0 0 6.67 3 2 Will Young 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rachin Ravindra 35 30 0 0 0 5.14 3 1 In New Zealand’s first innings, Devon Conway scored 30 runs off 27 balls against Ashwin, hitting three fours and two sixes. Rachin Ravindra, who struck a century in the first innings, also played Ashwin comfortably, scoring 30 runs off 35 balls, including three fours and a six. Rachin made effective use of the crease and rotated the strike well, showcasing his preparation to face Ashwin.

When the BlackCaps were seven wickets down with 233 on the board, Southee joined Rachin at the crease and launched an attack on Ashwin, scoring 25 runs off just 10 balls (two sixes and two fours).





Ashwin vs New Zealand batters in 2nd innings of Bengaluru Test Batter name Balls Runs Wicket Wide No ball Economy Fours Sixes Will Young 9 6 0 0 0 4 1 0 Rachin Ravindra 3 0 0 0 0 Nil 0 0 The Kiwi batters’ approach in the first innings influenced captain Rohit Sharma’s decision-making in the second innings, as Ashwin was brought into the attack as the last bowler.

How Sundar could solve India's batting woes?





Washington Sundar career stats (Tests) Matches Runs Highest score Batting Average Hundreds Wickets Best bowling in a match Bowling Average Catches 4 265 96* 66.25 0 6 Mar-89 49.83 1 Sundar made his Test debut in the historic Gabba Test in Brisbane in 2021. In that match, Sundar rose to the occasion, scoring 62 runs and taking 3 wickets in the second innings.

Washington Sundar career stats (Tests) innings by innings Bat1 Bat2 Runs Wkts Conc Ct St Opposition Ground 62 22 84 4 169 1 0 v Australia Brisbane 85* 0 85 0 99 0 0 v England Chennai 0 DNB 0 1 1 0 0 v England Ahmedabad 96* - 96 1 30 0 0 v England Ahmedabad





If not Ashwin, then which bowler could pave the way for Sunday in India's Playing 11 for 2nd Test? Since then, he has represented India in three more Test matches. Though he did not claim wickets in those matches, playing alongside Ashwin, he contributed 85 and 96 runs with the bat against England. Sundar has played four Tests, 22 One Day Internationals and 52 Twenty20 Internationals.

If the Indian team management decides not to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for the second Test against New Zealand, another bowler who might make way for Washington Sundar is Kuldeep Yadav. Considering India's lower-order batting vulnerabilities, Sundar's all-round capabilities could be advantageous. Replacing Kuldeep with Sundar would bolster the batting depth without significantly compromising the bowling attack.

Probable India Playing XI for the Second Test:

Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Sarfaraz Khan Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja Washington Sundar Ravichandran Ashwin Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj/Akash Deep