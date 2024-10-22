Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Australia A vs India A: Gaikwad named captain, Ishan Kishan returns

Australia A vs India A: Gaikwad named captain, Ishan Kishan returns

India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against the senior India team in Perth.

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy
Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ishan Kishan returned to the national reckoning as he was on Monday named in a 15-member India A squad, to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Fresh from his fine hundred against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, Maharashtra's Gaikwad was named captain of the India A team.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against the senior India team in Perth.

Apart from Gaikwad, the squad also includes other opening batters like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan, as India will likely need to name a reserve opener in their Test squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, with captain Rohit Sharma set to miss one of the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for personal reasons.
 

Kishan, who was dropped from the BCCI central contracts earlier this year due to concerns that he was "prioritising" the cash-rich Indian Premier League over domestic cricket, made his return to the India A setup.

Kishan was last part of the India squad during the tour of South Africa in 2023, which he had left midway.

More From This Section

Shami fine-tunes form with extended bowling practice in Bengaluru nets

Sundar in India squad vs NZ: Who could he replace in 2nd Test Playing 11?

Rahane-led Mumbai on verge of victory against Gaikwad-led Maharashtra

Delhi continues to struggle against TN despite century from Yash Dhull

Pant assures fan of a strong comeback after loss in Bengaluru Test

The batter had reportedly taken a personal break which did not go down well with the BCCI.

After the player decided to skip the domestic competitions in the run-up to the IPL, the BCCI dropped him from the central contract.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Don't want to get ruled out due to a niggle again: Shami on Australia tour

Handling pressure will play big part for Jaiswal in IND vs AUS Test: Coach

Keeping Bumrah quiet will go a long way in winning vs India: Cummins

IND W vs AUS W HIGHLIGHTS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS beat IND in a last-over thriller

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs IND-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story