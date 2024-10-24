India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: All eyes on India's XI; Toss at 9 AM
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India could make three changes in their Playing 11 from the second Test.
Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
New Zealand will aim to snap India's 17 consecutive series wins at home when Tom Latham's men take on Rohit Sharma's side at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The toss is once again going to be key, as the Pune wicket might start turning on Day 1 itself. Batting first on a turning track is what both captains will be eyeing when they come out for the toss at 9 AM IST.
Meanwhile, some changes are expected in India's playing XI, given that Shubman Gill will certainly play in the Pune Test. It remains to be seen whether KL Rahul gets another game, as dropping a centurion would not send a good signal to youngster Sarfaraz, who scored a century in the first Test.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul/Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham is at 9 AM IST today.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
8:23 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gambhir on defeat in Bengaluru
Gambhir underlined his coaching philosophy of putting more emphasis on wins even against all odds, as India staged a remarkable fightback in Bengaluru.
"This is why we call cricket and sports as big levellers. If you enjoyed such days as we did in Kanpur, then you will have to accept such days as we did in Bangalore," he said.
"But the good thing was that despite being all out for 46, we were still looking to win the Test that was important. This is the way we want to play cricket. I have said before (also) that our first option will always be to win and the second option will be to draw."
"There was no such intention in the second innings that we were looking to play out the next two-and-a-half days. We were thinking about how to make the match out of it and if you ask me, we were probably 100 runs away," he added.
8:13 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Gill to bat at No. 3 spot
Gambhir said that Shubman Gill, who missed the Bengaluru Test due to stiffness in his neck, will play the match as the No. 3 batter has attained full match fitness.
"Shubman Gill isn't coming into the side, he was already there. He was injured in the last match. It's not the case that he's new to the team. Because of the injury, he didn't play the last match. He had an issue with his neck.
"Given how he performed against Bangladesh, he will come back into the playing XI. The rest of the team will be decided tomorrow (Thursday morning before toss),"
8:02 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Will Bumrah play 4th consecutive Test match?
Bumrah has played each of the three Tests at home this season and with the Australia tour less than a month away, India will decide on resting the ace fast bowler after the second Test.
"Once the series is over, we still have around 10 or 12 days before the (first) Test starts in Australia. That is enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match where Jasprit Bumrah is," Gambhir said.
"But it's not only about Jasprit Bumrah. It's about with all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that obviously we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia.
"Workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this match," he added.
7:55 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Pant to keep wickets today if bowls first
Rishabh Pant has "no injury concerns" and is set to keep wickets for India while the team will decide on Jasprit Bumrah's workload after the second Test against New Zealand starting here on Thursday, said head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Pant copped a blow on the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the wickets. Pant returned to score a fine century but did not keep wickets.
Pant had a hit at the nets and also had a wicket-keeping drill with Gambhir on Tuesday.
"Absolutely," Gambhir said on Wednesday when asked if everything was fine with the wicketkeeper-batter.
"I think he's going to keep wickets tomorrow. (There are) no other fitness concerns," he added.
7:41 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: What to expect in Pune?
In the lead-up to the Test in Pune, there has been intermittent rain accompanied by hot afternoons. The pitch appeared dry, with efforts underway to remove the grass two days before the match. Spinners are expected to play a more significant role compared to the first game.
7:26 AM
New Zealand squad for 2nd Test vs India
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy
7:21 AM
India squad for 2nd Test vs New Zealand
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel
7:20 AM
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune. As the fans await toss, we will bring you all the latest updates from the stadium and how many changes India could make in their Playing 11.
Topics : India vs New Zealand India New Zealand Cricket India cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:17 AM IST