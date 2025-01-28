Dravid to Bumrah: Indians who won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah etched his name in cricket’s history books after being named the 2024 Sir Garfield Sobers Award winner for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year on Monday. Bumrah, who was the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2024 and an instrumental part of India’s successful outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, became only the second Indian bowler and the fifth overall Indian player to win the coveted trophy. This is also the sixth instance of an Indian winning this award, as former skipper Virat Kohli has won it twice in his career. But who are the other Indians to make this elite list? Take a look.

Rahul Dravid (2004)

Rahul Dravid was the first Indian cricketer to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in 2004. The Indian top-order batsman delivered remarkable performances, scoring 946 Test runs in 18 innings at an average of 63 and 1,025 ODI runs in 28 innings at an average of 39. His career-best 270 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi helped India win by an innings. With six international centuries that year, Dravid’s consistency and composure made him a standout performer globally.

Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket's greatest batsmen, became the second Indian to win the award in 2010. Tendulkar amassed 1,562 Test runs, including seven centuries and five fifties, showcasing his brilliance. That year, he made history by scoring the first double century in ODIs, an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in Gwalior. His incredible form and achievements in 2010 highlighted his unparalleled skill and contribution to Indian cricket’s success.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2016)

Ravichandran Ashwin had a remarkable year in 2016, excelling with both bat and ball. The off-spinner led India’s Test attack, claiming 72 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 23.90. Despite playing only two ODIs, Ashwin shone in Tests, contributing 612 runs with two centuries and four fifties. His all-round performances were instrumental in India’s dominance, solidifying his place as one of the world’s leading all-rounders that year.

Virat Kohli (2017 and 2018)

Virat Kohli’s dominance was evident as he won the award consecutively in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Kohli scored 1,059 Test runs at an average of 75 and 1,460 ODI runs at 76, playing pivotal roles in series wins and India’s run to the ICC Champions Trophy final. In 2018, Kohli excelled on challenging tours, scoring 1,322 Test runs at an average of 55 and 1,202 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 133, cementing his legacy as a modern-day great.

Jasprit Bumrah (2024)

Jasprit Bumrah joined the elite list in 2024 after a stellar year with 71 Test wickets in 13 matches at an average of 14.92. He broke Kapil Dev’s record for most wickets in Australia, with 32 scalps in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and captained India to victory in Perth. In T20Is, Bumrah played a crucial role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup triumph, taking 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.26, underlining his versatility and impact.