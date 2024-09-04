Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, live match timings, and streaming

India's domestic cricket season for 2024-25 will commence from September 5, 2024, and will be played at two different venues across the country. The IDFC First Bank Duleep Trophy 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The first-class cricket tournament will feature four different sides looking to lift the first domestic title of the season.

To be conducted in a new format, the 61st edition of the Duleep Trophy will consist of four 'India' teams instead of the six teams representing different zones. All four sides—India A, B, C, and D—have been selected by the national selectors.

The teams will compete in a four-day First-Class match during the round-robin group stage, with a total of six matches scheduled. Each team will participate in three matches, and the tournament champion will be determined by the team with the most points.



The captains for the four sides participating in the tournament are big names and need no introduction. India A will be captained by India's white-ball skipper, Shubman Gill, while India B will be led by a household name in domestic cricket, Abhimanyu Easwaran.



Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and IPL winner KKR captain Shreyas Iyer have been given the leadership roles for India C and D, respectively.

Several capped Indian cricketers, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Dayal, Ishan Kishan, and others, will be in action, along with numerous promising prospects and experienced domestic players.

Full teams:

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule and live match timings



Duleep Trophy 2024 Full Schedule Date Time Match Venue 5-8 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India A vs. India B Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka 5-8 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India C vs. India D Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh 12-15 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India A vs. India D Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh 12-15 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India B vs. India C Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh 19-22 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India A vs. India C Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh 19-22 Sep, 24 09:30:00 India B vs. India D Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Duleep Trophy 2024 live telecast and streaming details

When is the Duleep Trophy 2024 starting?

The 61st edition of the Duleep Trophy will start on September 5.

Where will the Duleep Trophy 2024 be played in India?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Where will the live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Sports18 - 3 and Sports18 Khel.

Where will the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.