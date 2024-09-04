India to England: WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams

Full WTC 2023-25 Points Table
(74 points, 9 matches, 68.52 percentage points)
How can India qualify for WTC final 2025?
They can reach a maximum of 85.08 percentage points if they win all the 10 matches. However, Rohit Sharma's men need to win only eight out of their remaining 10 matches to ensure top two finish at the WTC points table for the third time in a row.
|India remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|19 Sep
|09:30:00 AM
|Bangladesh
|Green Park, Kanpur
|27 Sep
|09:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru
|16 Oct
|09:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|24 Oct
|09:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|01 Nov
|09:30:00 AM
|Australia
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|22 Nov
|08:30:00 AM
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|06 Dec
|09:30:00 AM
|Australia
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|14 Dec
|05:30:00 AM
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26 Dec
|05:30:00 AM
|Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|03 Jan
|05:30:00 AM
(90 points, 12 matches, 62.50 percantage points)
How can Australia qualify for WTC final 2025?
If Australia manage to beat India 4-1 in their home series, they will book their flight directly to Lord’s for June next year. However, their chances can also become easier or more difficult depending on India’s series with New Zealand, which could give Australia some advantage over their closest opponents.
|Australia remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|India
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|22 Nov
|08:30:00 AM
|India
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|06 Dec
|09:30:00 AM
|India
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|14 Dec
|05:30:00 AM
|India
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|26 Dec
|05:30:00 AM
|India
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|03 Jan
|05:30:00 AM
(36 points, 6 matches, 50 percentage points)
New Zealand scenarios for WTC 2025 final qualification
The Black Caps still have eight more matches to go in the ongoing WTC cycle, and winning seven of those will give them a second-place finish on the WTC points table. However, they will also need to keep a close eye on the India vs Australia series in case they cannot reach the required number of wins on their own.
|New Zealand remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|18 Sep
|10:00:00 AM
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|26 Sep
|10:00:00 AM
|India
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru
|16 Oct
|09:30:00 AM
|India
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|24 Oct
|09:30:00 AM
|India
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|01 Nov
|09:30:00 AM
|England
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|28 Nov
|03:30:00 AM
|England
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|06 Dec
|03:30:00 AM
|England
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|14 Dec
|03:30:00 AM
(33 points, 6 matches, 45.83 percentage points)
|Bangladesh remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|India
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|19 Sep
|09:30:00 AM
|India
|Green Park, Kanpur
|27 Sep
|09:30:00 AM
|West Indies
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|22 Nov
|07:30:00 PM
|West Indies
|Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|30 Nov
|07:30:00 PM
(81 points, 15 matches, 45 percentage points)
|England remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Sri Lanka
|Kennington Oval, London
|06 Sep
|03:30:00 PM
|Pakistan
|Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
|07 Oct
|10:30:00 AM
|Pakistan
|National Stadium, Karachi
|15 Oct
|10:30:00 AM
|Pakistan
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|24 Oct
|10:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|28 Nov
|03:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|06 Dec
|03:30:00 AM
|New Zealand
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|14 Dec
|03:30:00 AM