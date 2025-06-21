England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Gill-Pant bat on as India eye 500 plus total

England vs India Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: On Day 2 of the opening Test between India and England, the visitors will aim to build on their commanding position today, with captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant set to resume their partnership on a dry Headingley pitch that is becoming increasingly favourable for batting.

ALSO READ: Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test India’s emerging stars took centre stage on Day 1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring fluent centuries to take control of the match. The pair, representing the new era of Indian Test batting, stepped up impressively in the absence of retired legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, proving India’s depth and resilience.

Jaiswal, who amassed 712 runs during the home series against England last year, continued his strong form. His century showcased exquisite off-side play, with all 17 of his boundaries, including a commanding six over cover, coming on that side. He accelerated brilliantly from 50 to 100 in just 48 balls.

However, it was Gill’s innings, his first as India’s Test captain, that truly stood out. He set the tone with a confident and attacking approach, reaching his fastest Test fifty in just 56 deliveries. Without giving the opposition a single chance, he went on to score a composed century. Gill celebrated his sixth Test hundred with a trademark cover drive for four, receiving a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

India 1st innings scorecard after Day 1:

India 1st Innings 359-3 (85 ov) CRR:4.22 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal b B Stokes 101 158 16 1 63.92 KL Rahul c J Root b B Carse 42 78 8 0 53.85 Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b B Stokes 0 4 0 0 0 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 127 175 16 1 72.57 Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 65 102 6 2 63.73 Extras 24 (b 1, Ib 10, w 1, nb 7, p 5) Total 359 (3 wkts, 85 Ov) Yet to Bat Karun Nair,Ravindra Jadeja,Shardul Thakur,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj,Prasidh Krishna Fall of Wickets 91-1(KL Rahul 24.5),92-2(Sai Sudharsan 25.4),221-3(Yashasvi Jaiswal 52.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 19 2 89 0 2 0 4.68 Brydon Carse 16 5 70 1 3 0 4.38 Josh Tongue 16 0 75 0 1 0 4.69 Ben Stokes 13 1 43 2 1 1 3.3 Shoaib Bashir 21 4 66 0 0 0 3.14

As Day 2 begins, India will look to consolidate further and pile on the pressure, with conditions ripe for run-making at Headingley.

England vs India 1st Test Day 2 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

England vs India 1st Test Day 2 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.