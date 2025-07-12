Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 3: KL Rahul-Pant give India a steady start

India trail England by 139 runs as Rishabh Pant lost his wicket just before lunch courtesy of a run-out at the non striker's end.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Day 3 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s began with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant resuming their innings for the visitors, aiming to reduce England’s first-innings lead. The duo gave India a solid start, frustrating the English bowlers with a composed and disciplined approach. By lunch, India had reached 248/4, trimming England’s lead down to 139 runs.

The morning session was largely positive for India, with both overnight batters showing grit and control. Rishabh Pant, though clearly not at full fitness, displayed remarkable focus. Despite wincing in pain frequently while facing short-pitched deliveries, especially on the pull or hook, Pant remained committed and played with intent. He mixed caution with aggression, reaching his sixth Test fifty in England before being dismissed in unfortunate fashion, a reckless run-out at the non-striker's end just before the break.  KL nears his hundred

KL Rahul, meanwhile, looked in complete control. Unfazed by the humid conditions or England’s probing lines, Rahul batted with composure. He was largely untroubled by deliveries outside off stump and took full advantage of scoring opportunities, rotating the strike effectively and dispatching loose balls to the boundary.

During the session, the pair added over 100 runs for the partnership, a stand that visibly frustrated the English bowlers. Chris Woakes, in particular, tried to unsettle Pant by sledging, sarcastically asking if the Indian batter was playing for a draw. Pant’s sharp-witted response "Just like you" referred cheekily to England’s more defensive approach earlier in the match, a clear contrast to their usual ‘Bazball’ style.

Despite Pant’s unfortunate dismissal, India will be the happier side going into lunch. The partnership brought much-needed stability and momentum, with Rahul’s century setting the tone. The conditions have been challenging, but India’s batters have applied themselves well.

As the Test progresses into the second half of Day 3, India will look to build a strong lead and put England under scoreboard pressure in the fourth innings. 

India 1st Innings at lunch on Day 3
248-4 (65.3 ov) CRR:3.79
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c H Brook b J Archer 13 8 3 0 162.5  
KL Rahul Not out 98 171 13 0 57.31  
Karun Nair c J Root b B Stokes 40 62 4 0 64.52  
Shubman Gill (C) c JL Smith b C Woakes 16 44 2 0 36.36  
Rishabh Pant (WK) runout (B Stokes) 74 112 8 2 66.07  
Extras 7 (b 1, Ib 1, w 1, nb 4, p 0)  
Total 248 (4 wkts, 65.3 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Nitish Kumar Reddy,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Akash Deep,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
13-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 1.3),74-2(Karun Nair 20.2),107-3(Shubman Gill 33.1),248-4(Rishabh Pant 65.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Chris Woakes 19 3 73 1 0 0 3.84
Jofra Archer 14 4 35 1 1 0 2.5
Brydon Carse 13 2 61 0 3 0 4.69
Ben Stokes 11 2 44 1 0 1 4
Shoaib Bashir 8.3 1 33 0 0 0 3.88
 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

