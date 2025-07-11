Italy script history, secure maiden T20 WC spot alongside Netherlands

The final day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier delivered a thrilling finish as Italy and the Netherlands clinched the two available spots for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka. In a historic milestone, Italy secured qualification for the T20 World Cup for the first time ever.

Heading into the final day, all four teams, Netherlands, Italy, Jersey, and Scotland, were still mathematically in the race to qualify. Italy faced the Netherlands in a high-stakes clash, knowing they had to keep the match competitive even in defeat to stay alive on net run rate (NRR). After being restricted to 134/7, Italy's qualification hopes hinged on slowing down the Dutch chase.

Italy, Netherlands book T20 World Cup berth Despite a blazing start from the Netherlands, particularly through openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd, Italy managed to drag the game deep. The Netherlands eventually chased down the target in the 17th over, just late enough for Italy to maintain a superior NRR over Jersey, who had earlier stunned Scotland with their first-ever win against them. Italy’s innings was built on a steady knock by Benjamin Manenti and a late flourish from Grant Stewart, who gave the innings much-needed momentum after consistent wicket losses. Dutch spinner Roelof van der Merwe was outstanding with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/15 in four overs, while Kyle Klein also kept things tight.