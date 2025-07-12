WI vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11, live match time (IST) and live streaming

Australia have kicked off the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high note with a series victory over the West Indies. Now, they’ll be aiming to complete a clean sweep as they gear up for the third and final Test of the series.

This concluding match will be a day-night Test, scheduled to take place from July 12 to 16 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Interestingly, it will mark Australia’s first-ever pink-ball Test on foreign soil, despite being the most experienced side when it comes to day-night matches. Their familiarity with the pink ball gives them a tactical edge heading into this historic fixture.

On the other hand, the West Indies will need to pull off something extraordinary to avoid a whitewash. While their bowling unit has performed admirably throughout the series, their batting lineup has consistently fallen short, failing to provide the resistance needed against a disciplined Australian attack. With history, momentum, and experience on their side, Australia will go into this final Test as firm favourites, while the West Indies look for redemption. WI vs AUS 3rd Test: Playing 11 West Indies Playing 11 (Probable): Kraigg Brathwaite/Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican/Anderson Phillip, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Australia Playing 11 (Probable): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon/Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood WI vs AUS: Head-to-head in Tests Total matches: 120 West Indies won: 33 Australia won: 61 Draw: 25 WI vs AUS 3rd Test: Full Squads West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Tevin Imlach, Kevlon Anderson, Mikyle Louis, Johann Layne Australia Squad: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann

WI vs AUS 3rd Test: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the West Indies vs Australia third Test match be played? The third Test between West Indies and Australia will be played on Sunday, July 13. Where will the third Test between West Indies and Australia be played? The third Test match between West Indies and Australia will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. When will the toss for the third Test match between West Indies and Australia take place? The toss for the third Test match between West Indies and Australia will take place at 11:30 PM IST (Jul 12).